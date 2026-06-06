Kyle Richards Defends Sister Kathy Hilton Amid Pride Parade Backlash

Kyle Richards publicly defended her sister Kathy Hilton after Hilton stepped down as grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to backlash over her perceived political ties. Richards emphasized Hilton's longstanding support for the LGBTQIA+ community and expressed respect for her decision to avoid detracting from the celebration. The statement also highlighted Richards' own recognition as Us Weekly's Reality Star of the Year and her continued commitment to LGBTQ+ causes, including GLAAD and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

on Friday, June 5, Richards, 57, defended HIlton, 67, after she stepped down as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community.

“My sister Kathy has always been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to be,” Richards wrote in the post. “As far as ‘MAGA ties’, just because you are acquainted with or associated with or associated with someone in the past or present, does not mean you share their political views. ” Richards continued, “The WeHo Pride Parade is a happy celebratory day.

I respect my sister’s decision for not wanting to be a distraction on a day that belongs to the LGBTQIA+ community. Happy Pride! ”After the year she had, Kathy Hilton was not surprised that sister Kyle Richards was named the Us Weekly Reality Star of the Year.

“She’s worked so hard,” Kathy, 65, said of Kyle in Us Weekly’s cover story. “You can’t fool the public. They see it all. Kyle has a lot of heart, and she’s “I am honored to have been considered for this recognition and appreciative of the support I have received from members of the community throughout the years,” Hilton said.

“My reason for wanting to be involved in this year’s WeHo Pride weekend was simple: to celebrate, support, and share in the joy of a community that means a great deal to so many people. Pride is, and always will be, about celebrating and uplifting LGBTQ+ voices, experiences, and achievements. ”Family first. Kyle Richards put her drama with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards aside to celebrate her niece Whitney Davis’ upcoming nuptials.

“My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married 💍💞,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, captioned an Instagram pic of herself posing with her sisters and nieces at Davis’ bridal shower Her statement went on, “I respect the thoughtful conversations that have taken place and remain deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through my participation in GLAAD initiatives and events, and longstanding support of organizations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since its inception,“My support for the community and WeHo Pride is unwavering.

This monumentally important event has always had a special place in my heart, and I will always cherish the experience I had acting as Grand Marshal of the LA Pride parade with my daughter in 2005,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who works so hard to make it happen, and I wish the community nothing but love, joy, and a fantastic WeHo Pride weekend. ”





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyle Richards Kathy Hilton West Hollywood Pride LGBTQIA+ Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathy Hilton makes dramatic decision as criticism grows around West Hollywood Pride ParadeFollowing the uproar, West Hollywood officials decided to scrap the Grand Marshal Icon role entirely for this year’s Pride celebration.

Read more »

Kathy Hilton out as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal following community backlashKathy Hilton has withdrawn as the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade Grand Marshal Icon following community dialogue regarding her social ties and a denied slur allegation.

Read more »

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton no longer marshal of West Hollywood Pride parade amid Trump support backlashKathy Hilton will no longer serve as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade, a decision made amid backlash over her ties with President Trump.

Read more »

Kathy Hilton won't be WeHo Pride's grand marshal after backlash from community'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'' Kathy Hilton will not be the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade Grand Marshal Icon after backlash for her alleged Trump ties.

Read more »