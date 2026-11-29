Kyle Richards joyfully announces the arrival of her first grandson, born to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie and partner Zach Goldsmith, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

Reality television star Kyle Richards has officially welcomed her first grandson, marking a joyous new chapter for the Richards family. The mother of five announced the safe arrival of a baby boy born to her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, and her partner, Zach Goldsmith. Richards expressed overwhelming gratitude for the beautiful new addition to their lives and shared her excitement for this fresh start via emotional social media posts.

Richards took to Instagram to honor her daughter, praising Farrah Aldjufrie for her strength and resilience throughout the pregnancy journey. In a heartfelt tribute, Richards addressed Farrah directly, stating that she is in awe of her daughter's endurance. She highlighted Farrah's calmness and pure joy during this transformative time, affirming that she always knew Farrah would be an incredible mother.

Also read Kalshi Odds Suggest Kyle Whittingham May Be Fired at Michigan by February

The new parents, Farrah Aldjufrie and Zach Goldsmith, are now officially welcoming their first child into the world. A source close to the family confirmed to Us magazine that Farrah is back home and healing comfortably. The insider noted that everyone involved in the birth is healthy, putting to rest any initial worries about the delivery process.

The infant has been named Brooks, a detail shared by Farrah as she celebrated the milestone. Aldjufrie posted a tender message on Instagram declaring her love for Brooks, expressing how incredibly grateful she is for this beautiful baby. She emphasized her excitement for this new chapter of their lives, sharing the pure happiness she feels as a new mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aldjufrie had previously opened up about the realities of her pregnancy on her own social media platforms. She described the first trimester as a mix of total shock and intense excitement, revealing that she experienced severe nausea from weeks seven to twelve. She also noted an aversion to coffee and a voracious appetite that she compared to a full-time job.

The announcement has generated widespread enthusiasm within the extended family circle. Kyle Richards described herself as ecstatic to become a grandmother once again, noting that she has already begun spoiling the newborn. This sentiment is shared by Goldsmith, who has been a constant presence by Aldjufrie's side throughout every step of the process.

Goldsmith, a father of two from a previous marriage, is equally thrilled to welcome the child into the family unit. Insiders note that Aldjufrie is over the moon and living her dream of finally becoming a mother. She has wanted this for so long, and the arrival of Brooks represents the realization of a lifelong desire for her.

The Aldjufrie-Goldsmith family is well-integrated into the Los Angeles luxury real estate market, adding a professional dimension to their personal union. Goldsmith works alongside Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie at The Agency, a prominent real estate brokerage. This professional connection underscores the close-knit nature of their lives as they navigate this transition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple debuted their romance during a sex reveal party for the baby, showcasing their unity to friends and family. Aldjufrie's sister, Alexia Richards, previously praised Goldsmith, calling him a ray of light who makes them laugh. She emphasized that he is caring and earned a major seal of approval from the family.

The birth marks a new era for the family, combining their personal joys with their established public personas in the entertainment and real estate industries. The Richards family remains supportive as Aldjufrie and Goldsmith embark on parenthood together. The community continues to celebrate their happiness as they settle into their new roles.