Kyle Richards Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Alexia's Victory on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Kyle Richards shared her emotional reaction to her daughter Alexia Umansky winning the recent season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alongside Candace Cameron Bure and Collin Gosselin, describing the intense experience and her pride in the accomplishment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kyle Richards arrives at Dorit Kemsley Celebrates The Launch Of Maison D'OR With Cast Members From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kyle Richards and Alexia Umansky attend Netflix's 2026 Emmy Celebration at Chateau Marmont on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, was one of three winners on the most recent season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” alongside Candace Cameron Bure and Collin Gosselin.

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“I am so proud of Alexia for winning Special Forces. I just honestly can't even believe it. I mean, I can, but I was terrified the whole time she was gone,” Richards told PauseRewind’s Kevin Zelman at the launch Dorit Kemsley’s partnership with Maison D’OR on Saturday.

“And the fact that she brought that home with her is just so exciting. I mean, I cried my eyeballs out. ” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kyle Richards arrives at Dorit Kemsley Celebrates The Launch Of Maison D'OR With Cast Members From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. She continued, “I just couldn't stop crying.

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I mean, she called me and said, ‘Mom, I won,’ and we were just like sobbing. She was crying. I was crying, of course. So, just so happy and so proud of her.

I mean, it's just such an incredible thing to accomplish. ” Alexia and her co-winners endured “12 hours of absolute hell” as one staff sergeant called it, involving simulated interrogation while trapped “behind enemy lines. ” SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: L-R: Alexia Umansky and Mauricio Umansky in the episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST airing Thursday, Oct. 1 on FOX. CR: Pete Dadds/ FOX.

©2026 FOX Media LLC. She started the competition with her dad, Mauricio Umansky, who voluntarily withdrew on day four for medical reasons after cracking a rib during a boxing challenge. Before the show premiered, Mauricio told PauseRewind that Kyle and Alexia’s husband Jake “were calling the producers every single day to check in on us, they were super nervous” because father and daughter were both “completely off grid.

” As for not having her phone, Alexia said it was “not that hard actually, I kind of liked that part. I really enjoy not having my phone. ” She added, “We had nothing. It wasn’t just the phone.

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We had no mirrors, had no idea what we looked like every day. No shampoo, no conditioner, we had one bar of soap for our hair, face, body, just a bar of soapYou’re stripped. We had nothing. It was a very humbling experience and I really appreciated having that experience, I did.

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