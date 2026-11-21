Kyle Richards, 57, celebrates becoming a grandmother after eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 38, gives birth to a healthy baby boy with partner Zach Goldsmith.

Kyle Richards, 57, has officially welcomed a new role in her life as a grandmother following the birth of her first grandchild. Her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 38, gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend with her partner, Zach Goldsmith, confirming a joyous family milestone. The arrival of the newborn son marks a significant chapter for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her extended family.

Birth Details and Family Health Status

A source confirmed to Us Weekly, in an article published on Wednesday, that both mother and child are in excellent health. Farrah Aldjufrie has since returned home and is currently in a period of rest and recovery. The source emphasized that the entire family is thrilled by the arrival of the new son.

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Zach Goldsmith has remained by Farrah Aldjufrie's side throughout the labor and delivery process, providing constant support. The couple expressed their excitement about finally welcoming their child into the family unit. The newborn boy is the first child for Farrah Aldjufrie and Zach Goldsmith, creating a special bond between the new parents and their growing family circle.

Kyle Richards Embraces Grandmother Role Early

Kyle Richards has been described as ecstatic to assume her new status as a grandmother. Sources indicate that she has already begun spoiling her new grandchild with affection and attention. The entire family dynamic has shifted into a celebratory mode, with everyone overjoyed by the news of the birth.

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The anticipation for this birth had been building for several days, with Kyle Richards openly acknowledging her nervous excitement. The star revealed she was on baby watch, hoping the labor would not begin immediately while she was at a public event. Her excitement was palpable as she navigated the final days leading up to the delivery.

Pregnancy Journey and Gender Reveal

The pregnancy journey for Farrah Aldjufrie and Zach Goldsmith began with a public announcement in July. Farrah Aldjufrie shared a photo series on Instagram, unveiling her growing baby bump and captioning the post with the exciting news. She hinted at a late November 2026 arrival in her initial post, though the birth occurred earlier.

The gender of the baby was revealed in an intimate family bash held the following month. Family members gathered around a basket filled with blue flowers to announce the sex of the child. The baby's cat also wore a blue collar, adding to the festive atmosphere. Zach Goldsmith confirmed his excitement in the comments, noting he was bringing boy energy to a girl-heavy family.

Family Reactions and Future Expectations

The arrival of the grandson has brought immense joy to Kyle Richards' other children as well. Alexia, 30, expressed her admiration for Zach Goldsmith, stating that she has always loved him since meeting him. She described him as a bright light who makes her laugh, and is happy to have him as an official part of the family.

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Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards' husband, also shared his enthusiasm about becoming a grandfather to a boy. He joked about finally having a grandson to join him in son-related activities, noting that he no longer needs to ask Alexia to do boy things. The family is now looking forward to the new dynamic that the baby boy will bring to their household.