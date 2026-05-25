Kyle Richards Early Appearing as Nurse Dori Kerns on ER, Then Celebrity Appearance on Halloween

Kyle Richards ’s early and unrecognizable appearance in an iconic multi-award winning show went viral after she starred in a 25-time Golden Globe winning drama alongside Noah Wyle as Nurse Dori Kerns in ER from 1998 until its conclusion in 2002.

Prior to that, Richards captivated audiences with roles in classics like Halloween in 1978 and Little House on the Prairie from 1975-1982. She returned as her character Lindsey Wallace in the Halloween reboot trilogy, and her connection to show heartthrob George Clooney, who played Dr Doug Ross, briefly stunned her. On set, Clooney was kind, down-to-earth, and remembered Richards from a teenage friendship.

Fans and the show celebrated Richards for her glow-up and nostalgic appearance, with many noting she appeared younger than she was then. Richards has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she and her family frequently posts updates of on her social media channels





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Kyle Richards ER Halloween The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

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