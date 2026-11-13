Kyle police Officer dies from injuries sustained in Comal County crash

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Another Kyle police officer, identified by the department as Officer Brennan, has died from injuries sustained in Sunday’s Comal County crash, the department said. The Texas Department of Public Safety initially identified two people who died at the scene as Anthony Tigre Guzman, 34, and Skylar Brianna Arroyo, 28, both of New Braunfels.

Kyle police announced officer Brennan's death Thursday evening, bringing the crash’s death toll to three. Troopers responded at about 12:48 a.m. Sunday to the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1102, just south of Winding Way, DPS said. According to a preliminary investigation, a white Ford F-250 was heading north on FM 1102 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected to the left, and the truck slid sideways, left the roadway and rolled over, DPS said.

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Brennan served with the department for four years. Kyle police said community members recognized him for his professionalism and compassion. The department asked the community to keep Brennan’s family, friends and everyone affected by the crash in their thoughts and prayers. Who was the gunman behind the deadly DC Logan Circle shooting?

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