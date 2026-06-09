Kyle police arrest Austin man after stolen vehicle crashes into patrol unit

Kyle police arrested an Austin man last week after investigators said he crashed a stolen vehicle head-on into a patrol unit while attempting to flee officers.A

Kyle police arrested an Austin man last week after investigators said he crashed a stolen vehicle head-on into a patrol unit while attempting to flee officers.

According to the Kyle Police Department, officers responded on June 2 to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said as officers arrived, the suspect attempted to escape by driving about 60 mph through a nearby parking lot before making a U-turn and crashing into a marked patrol vehicle. Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Troy Rabago of Austin.

Rabago is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, according to police. During the investigation, officers said they discovered more than 80 documents containing another person’s identifying information inside the stolen vehicle. Investigators also recovered a credit card that had reportedly been used to make fraudulent purchases the day before the arrest.

Kyle police are reminding residents to lock vehicle doors, remove valuables, and avoid leaving personal or financial documents inside vehicles to help prevent theft and identity fraud. A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials saidOfficials confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed detections to four.

A man accused of stabbing another person multiple times near an East Austin convenience store told detectives he was “grateful” he stabbed the victim because heA Lakeway man is accused of making repeated threats against the city’s mayor and a council member, according to court documents. Central Texas roofs take a beating. Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs fr





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Busch's Legacy and Brothers' Connection: A Tribute to NASCAR Legend.This news text provides insight into the racing career of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of NASCAR's greatest drivers. It also touches on the relationship between Kyle and his brother Kurt, who set a record for the most NASCAR national series wins while sharing a strained relationship marked by Kyle's never-ending accusations aimed at Kurt. Kyle's tragic death at the age of 41 and the outpouring of love and support from fans and the racing world follow.

Read more »

Denny Hamlin Wins, Honors Kyle Busch Amid NASCAR Community GriefDenny Hamlin dedicated his 63rd career Cup Series victory to the late Kyle Busch, tying them for ninth on the all-time wins list. Hamlin's poignant radio message and black flag tribute came as NASCAR mourns Busch's sudden death from sepsis complications, alongside other tragedies including a fatal plane crash and Hamlin's own loss of his father.

Read more »

Art Bra Austin Raises $1.2 Million for the Breast Cancer Resource CenterArt Bra Austin once again proved the power of art, fashion, and community, raising an incredible $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Resource Center during its

Read more »

Plane that crashed in Dominican Republic was enroute to AustinA private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials said

Read more »