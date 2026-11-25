ELMONT, NY — Islanders head coach Pete DeBoer admitted that it's 'heartbreaking' to see Kyle Palmieri go down with a right-knee injury that landed him on

Nov 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk during the first period at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn ImagesIslanders head coach Pete DeBoer admitted that it’s “heartbreaking” to see Kyle Palmieri go down with a right-knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. The veteran winger, who battled his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee last November, is back on the shelf after an awkward fall during Monday night’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders placed him on injured reserve Tuesday night.

Also read New York Islanders lose Kyle Palmieri to lower-body injury in loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

All signs are pointing to this absence extending well past the seven-day IR designation, though. DeBoer admitted that surgery is still on the table, though they hope to have more clarity after Palmieri meets with doctors later on Wednesday.

“It’s his right knee, his other knee,” DeBoer said prior to the Islanders’ Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the St. Louis Blues. “So that’s a good thing, I guess, that it wasn’t the same knee as he dealt with last year. But he’s seeing doctors again… It’s heartbreaking. ” “We’re gonna be there for him like we were last year,” veteran center JG Pageau added.

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“He has a lot of character. Just the whole process for him to get back, and he brought so much energy and showed a lot of leadership and character for him to come back the way he did. ” The Islanders have been ravaged by the injury bug throughout their first 23 games of the season.

They lost defenseman Alex Romanov for the year just three games in, and fellow blue-liner Ryan Pulock will miss at least one-to-two weeks after reaggravating an injury to his surgically repaired shoulder.

“If you would’ve told me at the 20-game mark that those three guys would be facing what they’re facing, it’s heartbreaking because all three of them kinda went through long summers and rehabs and things like that,” DeBoer said. “But that’s part of the game. That’s next man up. For us, someone’s gotta step in and take those minutes.

” That next man up is Calum Ritchie, who missed a month due to a lower-body injury, then was assigned to AHL Hamilton on Nov. 18. The 21-year-old had gotten off to a slow start this season before the injury, recording just one “He’s gotta come back and jump in. He worked really hard during his rehab,” DeBoer said.

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“I like the reports that I got from our strength and conditioning department. He popped back into practice; he looked like he had good jump. It’s not easy when you miss that kind of time, but he’s a young guy, and he’s gotta jump in and play his game within our structure and use his skill. I’m excited to work with him again.

”Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo!

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