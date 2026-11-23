Kyle Mowitz refutes estranged wife Jillian Green's allegations that he funded Kim Zolciak's lifestyle. The divorce filing details financial disputes over luxury assets and legal fees in their ongoing marital proceedings.

Kyle Mowitz has formally rejected allegations made by his estranged wife, Jillian Green, who claims the entrepreneur is financially supporting the lifestyle of Kim Zolciak, the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while leaving his own family in financial instability during their divorce proceedings. Mowitz, age 45, filed court documents on Monday, November 23, explicitly denying Green's assertions that he is covering Zolciak's bills, gambling expenses, and legal fees.

Denial of Luxury Purchases and Financial Misconduct

Mowitz categorized Green's claims as misleading and unsupported assertions designed to distract the court from her own lavish lifestyle. He stated that he ordered the Ferrari mentioned in the filings well before Green requested a divorce and firmly denied purchasing a Range Rover for his girlfriend. The court documents argue that Green is attempting to divert attention from her own non-working status, her residence in a 10,000-plus square foot home paid for entirely by Mowitz, and her constant luxury travel without direct financial obligations.

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Specific Financial Allegations and Counterclaims

The legal dispute centers on Green's October filing, which alleged that Mowitz had lent his girlfriend $100,000 as of July 2025. Green's paperwork claimed Mowitz pays for Zolciak's rent, legal fees, her son's legal fees, and gambling expenses. It further cited high-dollar designer clothing purchases, specifically noting $77,020.90 spent in May and July 2026 at Neiman Marcus alone. Mowitz's response challenged the validity of these numbers, insisting they misrepresent the actual financial flow and ignore his contributions to his own household.

Controversy Involving Kim Zolciak and Legal Subpoenas

The conflict intensified after Kim Zolciak, age 47, filed a motion on Tuesday, October 14, responding to a subpoena served by Green. The subpoena demanded Zolciak appear for a deposition and turn over private messages regarding gifts and payments. Zolciak's attorneys described the request as unreasonable, oppressive, and intended to annoy and embarrass their client. They emphasized that any relationship between Mowitz and Zolciak began only after the separation from Green, making her involvement in the divorce case unnecessary.

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Context of Family Trauma and Public Statements

Green's personal attacks on Zolciak include comments made in a June 2025 deposition, where she claimed Zolciak's life is filled with drama and that she is in a nasty divorce. Green also alleged that Mowitz worried Zolciak would drain his money. These accusations occur against the backdrop of Mowitz's teenage son, Kroy K.J. Biermann, age 15, who pleaded not guilty to sexual battery and sodomy charges related to an April incident. Green has argued that Mowitz has the resources to support an extravagant lifestyle that exceeds his own designated budget, further fueling the contentious nature of the split.

Historical Timeline and Marital Status

Mowitz filed for divorce in March 2025, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. The couple, who have been married since 2017, shares two minor children, both born in 2021. The current legal battle highlights the complex intersection of personal relationships, public figures, and high-stakes financial divisions, with both parties utilizing the court system to assert their narratives regarding fidelity, financial responsibility, and personal conduct.