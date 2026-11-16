Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt Join Hulu Limited Series 'Victoria'

Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari & J. Alphonse Nicholson Join Hulu Limited Series 'Victoria'

L to R: Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari and J. Alphonse Nicholsonis an erotic thriller that follows Maxine Tao , a brilliant con artist who finds herself in a dark web of power, luxury and the crosshairs of a seductive killer who knows her secrets.

Maxine is thrust into the seductive, high-stakes world of venture capital after a chance encounter grants her the grift of a lifetime.will play Howard Shannon, a razor-sharp businessman and co-founder of one of Silicon Valley’s most prestigious VC firms. His relentless drive for success has no limits.will play Detective Thompson, one of SFPD’s most experienced detectives. She is a dogged investigator who leads with instinct.will play Glen Martin, an ambitious venture capitalist with deep connections to the San Francisco elite.

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He will do whatever it takes to carve out the status he feels he deserves.will play Jack, a reckless loose cannon and Max’s partner in crime. He is willing to go to unimaginable lengths to pull off a grift. ), who’s directing the pilot, along with Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson and Tony Hernandez for Counterpart Studios. Li is co-producer.

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The project hails fromMacLachlan is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Jackoway Austen. Hyatt is repped by Buchwald, Color Creative, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz. Kenzari is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Nicholson is repped by AC Management, CESD and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

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