Kyle Larson Found Balance and Another NASCAR Championship

More time with Hendrick Motorsports and his family, along with less dirt racing, helped Larson reach a new level in 2026.

Just like A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, and Tony Stewart, Larson can step into any type of race car, go fast and most often, win.

However, this year a different Larson emerged. The 34-year-old California native invested in a plane, reduced his dirt racing schedule, and dedicated more time to Hendrick Motorsports and his family. He found a “good balance” in his life.

Also read Kyle Larson gana su tercer título de la Cup Series

“In the past… I didn’t do much sim, but I also didn’t have the time to do a whole lot of sim or have the time to—I felt like I didn’t have—I probably just didn’t make the time for fitness and stuff,” said Larson, noting that he was mentally in a better space for Cup racing. Cliff Daniels and Kyle Larson.

“When things weren’t going well, he was showing up at team meetings,” Daniels explained. “He really enjoyed coming to our pit crew meetings. Our film meetings we’re breaking down the choreography of a pit stop, every little thing. The whole time that the room is talking about the choreography of a pit stop, he’s thinking about what he can do better to get in and out of the pit stall.

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He’s like ‘Man, I know you guys were talking about that right rear hang, but I stopped too long. If I would have just hit my marks, that would have set the team up better to have a faster pit stop. ’ “He’s made himself a student of the game… in a different way than what we’ve seen him do.

The work that he puts in at the shop with the team and just that dedication is at a whole new level. ” Daniels also notes Larson is providing driver development for his 11-year-old son Owen and 8-year-old daughter Audrey.

“There’s a lot that he sees of himself in his kids driving and their journey with their struggles and wins,” Daniels said. “There’s been some reflection in that for him. He’s at a whole new level. ”Hendrick believes Larson and Daniels are at the peak of their relationship.

“I think it was a challenge early in the year to not point fingers, and they never did,” Hendrick said. “I think this has been a testament of the relationship that they have, which happened this year. It could have come off the rails early on, but it didn’t. ” During the regular season, no one would have picked Larson to win this year’s championship.

Chevrolet had a new body and Hendrick Motorsports was struggling with it. Larson also possessed a lengthy winless streak. Entering the 10-race Chase, Larson’s best finish in 2026 had been one second in April at Kansas. A five-race stretch that started in July at Chicago was pure agony.

During that time, Larson’s best finish was 15th at North Wilkesboro. His best finish in the other four events during that stretch was 33rd at Iowa. He says that before the Labor Day weekend Darlington race he had hope, but no confidence.

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“I know we didn’t win, but I feel like we executed a really good day,” Larson said about the Darlington race. “We maximized what we had going for us that weekend and that day. I remember leaving that race thinking, ‘Man, that’s the first time it’s felt like the 5 team in forever. ’ We were calling a race to win.

We really, I didn’t feel like, had been in that position for a long time. We were able to kind of build on it all throughout the Chase.

“I think, too, when the 5 team is in contention, other teams can feel that pressure, and it seems they kind of caved into that pressure a little bit. ” A pressure that led to Larson reaping his second consecutive championship, third in six years, and Hendrick Motorsports 16th Cup title. A title that makes Larson one of 11 drivers to have won at least three Cup Series championships.

A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing. In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award.

She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category. During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.