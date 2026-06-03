Kyle Harrison Stifles Former Team as Giants' Pitching, Lineup Decisions Backfire

Kyle Harrison pitched 5 2/3 strong innings against his former team, allowing only a solo homer, while the Giants' offense sputtered and their pitching staff struggled in an 8-3 loss to the Brewers. Manager Bob Melvin's lineup choices against the lefty came under fire, and the team's continued woes have them near the bottom of the standings.

MILWAUKEE - The Giants faced a bitter reminder of their recent trade when Kyle Harrison dominated their lineup on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

Pitching against his former team for the first time since being dealt, Harrison held the Giants scoreless for 5 2/3 innings, matching a career high in strikeouts and earning a standing ovation from the Milwaukee crowd. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Willy Adames in the sixth inning. Otherwise, the Giants managed little hard contact; perhaps the best was a foul ball from Jonah Cox that sailed into the second deck but stayed fair.

The Brewers gave Harrison plenty of support early when Trevor McDonald, Harrison's former minor league teammate, walked the first two batters and then served a 412-foot homer to Jake Bauers, clearing the bases and staking Milwaukee to a three-run lead before the second inning began. That was more than enough for Harrison, who had not allowed three runs in any of his 11 starts this season and had a 23-inning scoreless streak snapped by Adames' homer.

The Giants' pitching struggles, especially from their starters, have been a persistent issue all season, and the contrast with Harrison's performance was stark. McDonald completed five innings, becoming the first Giants starter in three games to go that deep, but the early damage was too much to overcome.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey made the high-profile trade to acquire Rafael Devers, but the club did not adequately replenish its pitching depth, a fact reflected in the team's 4.94 starter ERA, second-worst in the majors ahead of only the Rockies. The bullpen, which lost key arms like Tyler Rogers, Camilo Doval and Randy Rodriguez, also faltered, allowing 13 runs to the Brewers over the past two games, including a four-run eighth after the Giants had closed to within one.

The Giants have lost seven of eight and are 5-14 over their last 19 games, tied with the Cubs for the worst record in baseball since May 13. Adames continued his hot stretch with his second homer in three games, hitting .294 with an .852 OPS since May 1. Matt Chapman also broke a long homerless drought the previous night.

Manager Bob Melvin made several head-scratching lineup decisions against the left-handed Harrison, sitting two of the team's hotter hitters: Bryce Eldridge was replaced by Buddy Kennedy as the designated hitter, and Jung Hoo Lee was bumped by rookie Victor Bericoto in right field. The move was questionable given that Harrison shows reverse splits, with lefties actually faring better against him. Kennedy, a career .177 hitter, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a pop-up.

Bericoto had one of the Giants' nine hits. Eldridge and Lee did contribute pinch-hit RBI singles in the eighth during a two-run rally, but Drew Gilbert flew out to end the threat, a familiar outcome for a team that cannot seem to generate enough offense. Melvin also drew criticism for letting his starter throw 96 pitches over just four innings in the previous game.

The Giants have two more games against the National League Central-leading Brewers, though they will avoid ace Jacob Misiorowski. The remainder of San Francisco's schedule is daunting; opponents for the rest of the month have a combined .562 winning percentage, the toughest slate in MLB. The combination of poor pitching, suspect lineup choices, and a difficult road ahead suggests more struggles lie in store for the reeling Giants





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Francisco Giants Milwaukee Brewers Kyle Harrison Rafael Devers Trade Bob Melvin Starting Pitching Lineup Decisions Willy Adames Trevor Mcdonald Buster Posey MLB National League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul McCartney gets personal about still missing John Lennon and George HarrisonPaul McCartney is opening up about the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

Read more »

Luke Harrison Clinches Austin Regional For No. 6 Texas LonghornsWhen the game was in doubt, No. 53 settled any questions about the grit of the Texas Longhorns. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, just o

Read more »

Anton Harrison dishes on OL’s growth, contract status, passion for cookingAnton Harrison loved it. It was just what an offensive lineman wanted to hear. New head coach Liam Coen wanted the Jaguars line to set the tone for the offense, something that made Harrison a believer right from the outset.

Read more »

Harrison Ford reveals a fan's NSFW confession they 'loudly announced in an airport'Fans can get a little too honest with their favorite celebs sometimes, as Harrison Ford discovered.The “Shrinking” star appeared with Glen Powell, Riz Ahmed, Ow

Read more »