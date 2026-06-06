Kyle Cooke Spotted with Salley Carson Amid Romance Rumors

Summer House's Kyle Cooke, 43, was seen enjoying a casual night out with Southern Charm's Salley Carson, 31, fueling speculation about a new romance. The duo, who have both recently gone through public splits, were spotted leaving the bar together and displaying chemistry. Kyle has previously stated that he's not ready for anything serious, and the couple has asked for privacy as they navigate their next chapter.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke , 43, has been spotted enjoying a casual outing with Southern Charm 's Salley Carson , 31, sparking romance rumors . An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo was seen together at Charleston's By the Way bar on June 6, leaving together and displaying evident chemistry.

This comes after Kyle's public split from Amanda Batula and his recent declaration that he's not ready for anything serious. During the Summer House season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen questioned Kyle about his connection with Salley, to which Kyle acknowledged their hookup. The couple released a joint statement asking for privacy and support as they navigate their next chapter.

Meanwhile, Amanda has been linked to West Wilson, with a recent photo showing her spitting in his mouth during an Italian getaway





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Kyle Cooke Salley Carson Summer House Southern Charm Romance Rumors Amanda Batula West Wilson

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