Kyle Cooke Opens Up About Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Romance: 'I Was in Disbelief'

Kyle Cooke reacts to estranged wife Amanda Batula's relationship with Summer House co-star West Wilson, revealing his shock and the details of how he uncovered their romance.

Kyle Cooke , a star of Bravo's Summer House , has broken his silence on the romance between his estranged wife, Amanda Batula , and their co-star West Wilson .

In a candid interview, Kyle revealed the moment he discovered the relationship and the emotional turmoil that followed. I could not sleep, he recalled. Ciara is a homebody. She wants to drag herself to my apartment to have a huddle?

I had a sinking feeling in my stomach. Kyle explained that days before Amanda and West publicly confirmed their relationship in March, he checked Amanda's location and realized she had spent the night at West's apartment. That discovery led him to request a face-to-face meeting with her, a move he described as unheard of. He recounted the moment he saw her location at an Irish dive bar in Southern Los Angeles, which immediately raised red flags.

I am looking at her location and she is at an Irish dive bar, he said. That does not sound like a spot that Amanda would normally go to. She is with West. There is no other explanation.

Kyle said that despite having many pieces of the puzzle, he was still in disbelief. He thought that a relationship with West would be so reckless and thoughtless and irresponsible, which is what made Amanda's decision so confusing to him and everyone else in their circle. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kyle always knew Amanda would eventually move on, but he never imagined it would be with a castmate or anyone within their own circle.

The idea of them together was difficult for him to process, especially given the close-knit nature of the Summer House cast. The drama unfolded during the season 10 reunion, which aired its third part on Tuesday, June 9. Throughout the reunion, the cast tried to get answers out of Amanda and West, but viewers felt many questions remained unanswered. Kyle agreed, explaining that he expected to learn more from the pair.

He noted that West appeared more defensive than remorseful during their conversations. The pair had a longer, filmed discussion that is set to air, where Kyle finally got West to own up to some things he needed to hear. Kyle teased, It was one of those conversations where I was like, I do not know what we just talked about for two and a half hours.

I am not saying we talked in circles, but maybe I was too easy on him. The fallout from this revelation has captivated Summer House fans, who have been following the couple's journey since the show's early seasons. Amanda and West have yet to comment further on the status of their relationship, but insiders suggest they are trying to move forward despite the backlash.

Meanwhile, Kyle is focusing on his businesses and co-parenting with Amanda, though the tension remains palpable. As the Summer House universe continues to evolve, this love triangle has become one of the most talked-about storylines in reality TV. Andy Cohen recently revealed the identity of the fan who exposed the reunion leak, adding another layer of intrigue to an already dramatic season. For Kyle, the experience has been a painful lesson in trust and moving on.

He admitted that while he is working through his feelings, the whole situation has been a gut punch. He said, I never expected this to happen, but here we are. I am just trying to take it day by day





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