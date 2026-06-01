Kyle Cooke Moving On After Amanda Batula Split: 'Just Doing His Thing'

Kyle Cooke is slowly getting back into the dating scene after his split from Amanda Batula. The Summer House star is on good terms with his ex and communicates often about their shared dogs. Cooke has been flirting with different women on his nights out, but nothing too serious.

Kyle Cooke , a star of the Bravo reality show Summer House , is slowly getting back into the dating scene after his split from Amanda Batula .

The pair confirmed their split in January, citing the need for personal growth and healing. A source close to the couple revealed that they are on good terms and communicate often about their shared dogs. Cooke has been spotted on nights out, flirting with different women, but nothing too serious. He was recently seen locking lips with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King in New York City.

The 43-year-old is not ready for anything serious and is just 'doing his thing' as he navigates single life. Cooke and Batula worked out their trust issues before their split, and the insider claimed that he feels bad that his ex was hurt by his actions. Batula and Cooke were married for four years before their split. The couple announced their decision to part ways in a joint Instagram statement, citing the need for personal growth and healing.

They also released a joint statement in March, explaining that they needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it. The couple's fans were quick to react to the news of their split, with some expressing their disapproval. Cooke broke his silence on the couple's budding relationship, admitting that he felt bad that his ex was hurt by his actions.

He also acknowledged that Amanda knows what she did was wrong and is trying to come to terms with it. The insider claimed that Cooke is 'not well' and is struggling to cope with the aftermath of the split. It's been nearly two months since the couple announced their split, and it seems that they are moving on with their lives.

Cooke has been focusing on his career and spending time with his friends, while Batula has been focusing on her personal growth and healing. The two are on good terms and are communicating often about their shared dogs. The insider claimed that Cooke is 'just doing his thing' and is not ready for anything serious. He has been flirting with different women on his nights out, but nothing too serious.

The 43-year-old is taking things slow and is not looking for anything too serious at the moment. He was recently seen locking lips with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King in New York City, but it's unclear if they are in a romantic relationship. The insider claimed that Cooke is not ready for anything serious and is just 'doing his thing' as he navigates single life





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyle Cooke Amanda Batula Summer House Reality TV Dating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justice League Unlimited: CCH Pounder on Amanda Waller RecognitionCCH Pounder shared that she gets surprised when young fans recognize her as the voice of Amanda Waller in Justice League Unlimited.

Read more »

The Colorado Rockies Shouldn’t Be Concerned About Kyle Karros' Slow StartThe third baseman Kyle Karros has a lot of talent and self-confidence that the Colorado Rockies are looking for years to come.

Read more »

What Is Up With Amanda Batula’s Hair?The Summer House and In the City star’s pony-bun is confusing the internet.

Read more »

Ben Responses to Sex Allegations with Amanda from Summer House Reunion LeakDuring Summer House season 10 reunion, Ben addresses Amanda's claim about a past sexual encounter in Italy, which she later retracted. The situation involves castmate Kyle Cooke and tensions from the show's 2026 episodes.

Read more »