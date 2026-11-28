Kyle Cooke claims West Wilson is a drug user while discussing his amicable divorce from Amanda Batula, sparking intense conflict on the reality series Summer House.

Kyle Cooke has launched a fierce public attack on West Wilson, calling the Summer House star a 'coke head' during a heated online dispute. The conflict centers on Wilson's new romance with Cooke's former wife, Amanda Batula, sparking intense drama within the reality TV community. This personal animosity has significantly intensified the messy narrative surrounding the cast members involved in the situation.

Cooke, who is forty-four years old, made his comments after Wilson publicly addressed Cooke and Batula's marital struggles. Wilson spoke to Us Weekly in January, noting that Cooke and Batula were 'very different people' as their marriage faced difficulties. At that time, Cooke was navigating the final stages of his separation from Batula, describing the process as slow due to administrative formalities.

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Cooke told Nine that the divorce proceedings have been slow going with the formalities and loose ends. He mentioned everything from pet custody to financial matters as part of the complex split. Cooke expected these issues to be resolved by January, marking the close of that chapter in his life and the end of his marriage to Batula.

Despite claims of a relatively smooth divorce process, public online animosity erupted after Batula began her relationship with Wilson. Last month, Cooke confronted Wilson in a comment on Instagram that was subsequently deleted. He directly described Wilson as a 'coke head that blew my ex's life and career up,' marking a significant escalation in the conflict between the two men.

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On October 29, Cooke issued a clarification regarding the online negativity. He stated his intention to leave the matter alone while acknowledging his valid concerns. He admitted to letting his emotions get the better of him at times but affirmed that he will always care about Batula.

Cooke emphasized that while he fights hard for people he cares about, sometimes he does so too hard. He respects that Batula makes her own decisions just as he does his, noting the emotional and frustrating nature of the situation. Ultimately, Cooke wanted both parties to share their perspectives on the show before concluding his public stance.

In the wake of the controversial romance and subsequent public feuding, it was revealed that Batula and Wilson will not return to film additional scenes for Summer House. This decision follows significant backlash from the rest of the cast regarding the new dynamic and the online drama.

The situation has become one of the most dramatic storylines in the series' history. It features a shocking romance, a tense on-camera confrontation, and a reality TV exit, all amplified by Cooke's harsh public remarks against Wilson. The fallout between the onetime friends has quickly become one of the messiest storylines in Summer House history.