Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover Put Past Feud Behind Them as They Reunite with Austen Kroll in South Carolina

Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover have put their past feud behind them as they were spotted having a fun-filled day with Austen Kroll in South Carolina. The trio, all of whom star on Bravo TV shows, were seen laughing and smiling at an outdoor party in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. This reunion holds a lot of weight among Bravo fans after Cooke and Conover feuded in 2024 over the alcohol businesses and Conover and Kroll had a rocky season of Southern Charm.

Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover have put their past feud behind them as they were spotted having a fun-filled day with Austen Kroll in South Carolina.

The trio, all of whom star on Bravo TV shows, were seen laughing and smiling at an outdoor party in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. This reunion holds a lot of weight among Bravo fans after Cooke and Conover feuded in 2024 over the alcohol businesses and Conover and Kroll had a rocky season of Southern Charm. The friends have been friends for years but that hasn't stopped them from feuding over Loverboy and loyalty.

Cooke launched his alcohol brand, Loverboy, in 2018, with his now-wife, Amanda Batula, and friend Carl Radke by his side. Five years later, the canned cocktails landscape had grown even bigger and pal star can be seen holding onto Conover, who is standing in the front of the picture with a drink in hand, while Kroll, 38, pointed at the duo's rekindled friendship.

The second picture showed the guys goofing off next to a boat filled with ice and drinks, enjoying the sunset. Kroll reposted Cooke's Instagram post on his own Instagram Story, adding Thin Lizzy's The Boys Are Back in Town to celebrate the big moment. Andy Cohen wasn't the only one a little taken aback by Craig Conover's PSA to America about the cast of Summer House on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 27.

It is an incredible word salad, Kyle Cooke told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview at the Milk-Bone x Jif Peanut. Summer should be fun. Craig & Austen? Absolutely Fun.

The trio's reunion holds a lot of weight among Bravo fans after Cooke and Conover feuded in 2024 over the alcohol businesses and after Conover and Kroll had a rocky season of Southern Charm. While Cooke claimed there was no bad blood between them, he confessed to it rubbed me the wrong way when Conover told him about his work with a competitor.

Southern Charm fans have seen many friendships come and go on the series, but when Austen Kroll joined the cast in season 4, his instant bond with Craig Conover was hard to miss. Craig quickly connected with Austen in 2016 when he started filming with the Charleston, South Carolina, residents.

Unlike most of the original cast at the time that before working with Spritz Society, he offered to buy into Kroll's beer company, Trophop, but his costar allegedly declined his offer. Conover also alleged that he would have loved to invest in Loverboy, but it was not an option.

Cooke, however, claimed in June 2024 that he told Conover he wanted to put an offer on the table and possibly counter Spritz Society's offer to invest, but Conover told him it was too late. To be honest, I kind of feared that this would impact our friendship because this has been my blood sweat and tears for the last five years, Cooke said on the Trading Secrets podcast of his dynamic with Conover, who he also starred on.

Ultimately, I cherish friendship above everything else and I think that's why I was hurt. But good. We're good, he said. Loverboy vs. Spritz Society could be its own Bravo spinoff.

Us Weekly attended Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea live event held at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City on Thursday, March 6, and asked Kyle Cooke about Spritz Society, founded by influencers Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry and Ben Soffer in 2021, sending a press I actually texted him when they broke up, just checking in, saying, Hey, I'm sorry. I know we had a rough year, but I was rooting for you guys and I'm here if you need me, in March 2025.

He not only did not respond, he just unfollowed me after the outreach. You only do what you can do. The trio's reunion holds a lot of weight among Bravo fans after Cooke and Conover feuded in 2024 over the alcohol businesses and after Conover and Kroll had a rocky season of Southern Charm. The friends have been friends for years but that hasn't stopped them from feuding over Loverboy and loyalty.

Cooke launched his alcohol brand, Loverboy, in 2018, with his now-wife, Amanda Batula, and friend Carl Radke by his side. Five years later, the canned cocktails landscape had grown even bigger and pal star can be seen holding onto Conover, who is standing in the front of the picture with a drink in hand, while Kroll, 38, pointed at the duo's rekindled friendship.

The second picture showed the guys goofing off next to a boat filled with ice and drinks, enjoying the sunset. Kroll reposted Cooke's Instagram post on his own Instagram Story, adding Thin Lizzy's The Boys Are Back in Town to celebrate the big moment





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Kyle Cooke Craig Conover Austen Kroll Loverboy Spritz Society Bravo TV Summer House Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Southern Charm

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