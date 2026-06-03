Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Broke Up on the Same Day They Announced Their Separation

Kyle Cooke revealed that he and Amanda Batula broke up on the same day they publicly announced their separation during part two of the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

Kyle Cooke revealed that he and Amanda Batula broke up the same day they publicly announced their separation during part two of the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

Cooke also claimed that he and Batula didn't have a conversation about ending their marriage until January 19, the day the statement was posted. The Loverboy founder further alleged that his now-estranged wife pushed him to put out the statement. Batula explained that she wanted to announce their separation because she had already made up her mind about their relationship by that point, even if Cooke hadn't.

The revelation could potentially prove that West Wilson and Batula's connection blossomed before she and Cooke were done for - even though the pair have maintained there was no overlap. Their co-star Ciara Miller caught Batula and Wilson hanging out two days before the joint statement was posted. The new lovebirds also faced an onslaught of negative comments from their cast members, namely Miller, over the lies. Miller stated,





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