Kyle Chrisley Arrested on DUI and Related Charges Following High-Speed Chase

Kyle Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best was arrested after a high-speed chase in Georgia, facing charges including DUI less safe, eluding police, reckless driving, and speeding. The arrest adds to the family's history of legal issues.

Kyle Chrisley , a television personality known from the reality series Chrisley Knows Best, was arrested on May 23, 2026, and charged with multiple offenses including DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving, and speeding.

The incident began after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office received reports of a reckless driver in the area of East Cherokee Drive and Ranchwood Trail, described as a black or green Ford Bronco that was speeding, tailgating, and flashing high beams. A BOLO was issued, and an officer later spotted the vehicle but the driver allegedly fled at high speed when approached.

After a pursuit, the vehicle stopped at a gas station where the officer made contact with Kyle Chrisley, who was behind the wheel. The officer noted that Chrisley claimed she was driving 86 MPH, initially admitted to nearly 90, then recanted. Chrisley explained that she was in the residential area because she was giving a ride to a friend, Chase Evans, to his mother's house, who she said was dying.

She also alleged that she had to swerve around a car that nearly hit a deer. The officer reported that Chrisley's breath smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred. She was asked to perform a field sobriety test but allegedly refused, though later offered after her arrest. Under Georgia law, DUI less safe charges can apply even with a blood alcohol concentration below 0.08 percent.

Chrisley was booked into the Cherokee County Jail and released after posting bond on May 24, 2026, with bail set at $1,355 for DUI less safe, $680 for improper passing, $565 for reckless driving, and $2,006 for speeding. She later addressed the arrest in a statement to TMZ, repeating her explanation about avoiding an animal. This arrest adds to a series of legal troubles for members of the Chrisley family.

In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Additionally, Kyle Chrisley himself faced prior legal issues; on September 9, 2026, he was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest after an altercation with his then-partner, Nicole Landsman.

According to legal documents, Landsman reported that during an argument over a photo on Chrisley's phone, Chrisley punched her near the eyebrow to stop her from being strangled, was grabbed by the throat again, thrown outside, and hit her head on concrete before she could escape. Landsman called 911 to report the incident.

These ongoing challenges continue to draw public attention to the family featured on Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014 and followed the lives of Todd, Julie, and their children





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Kyle Chrisley DUI Arrest High-Speed Chase Chrisley Family Legal Troubles

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