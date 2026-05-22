Kyle Busch sought medical help for sinus issues before his death

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR champion, reportedly sought medical help for sinus issues just weeks before his death. The NASCAR legend was 41 when he died, and his family said he was hospitalized with a severe illness before his death was announced.

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch reportedly sought medical help for sinus issues just weeks before his death. He was 41 when he died. The NASCAR legend requested medical attention in the waning moments at Watkins Glen International on May 10.

Busch asked over the radio for a doctor to meet him at his bus after he had crossed the finishing line. He had been dealing with a sinus cold during the week, possibly exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course. On May 16, one day before he took the wheel in the All-Star Race, Busch told reporters his illness was still lingering.

He was admitted into the hospital with what his family called a severe illness, before his death was announced later Thursday afternoon. Busch's family said earlier Thursday he was hospitalized with a severe illness, three days before he was to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The younger brother of Kurt Busch, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, Kyle Busch is survived by his wife Samantha and young children Brexton and Lennix





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Kyle Busch NASCAR Sinus Issues Death Hospitalization

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