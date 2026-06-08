Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Returns to Social Media for 1st Time Since His Father’s Death

Brexton Busch posted via Instagram for the first time since his dad, NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, suddenly died last month

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 21: Kyle Busch and son Brexton Busch walk onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway on February 21, 2026 in Hampton, Georgia.

Related:Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch’s racing team, says it will no longer use the late driver’s No. 8 car, unless his son, Brexton Busch, goes pro and wants it when the time comes.

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway , 4, and Brexton, who has been following in his late father’s footsteps after taking up racing when he was 5 years old. on Friday, June 5. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives.

While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you. ” She continued, “The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain.

Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.

” “We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful,” her post concluded. A prominent sports physician is raising major questions about the timeline leading up to the death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch — and suggested those closest to him might have the answers.

“Someone didn’t take it seriously, I think that’s pretty easy to say,” Dr. Jesse Morse, who did not personally treat the beloved two-time “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Kurt, 47, shared via Instagram. “Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, and love for my brother and our family. Finding a silver lining, I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on.

From big wheels to competing on the biggest stages in motorsports, we were more than just fierce competitors. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and learned from each other. ” He continued, “Kyle, your passion, determination, and love for your family inspired everyone who knew you. No trophy, championship, or accomplishment could ever measure the impact you had on my life and on so many others.

I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me. ”





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