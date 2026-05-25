Kyle Busch's grieving wife Samantha attends the Coca-Cola 600 with their children after his sudden death

Kyle Busch's grieving wife Samantha attended the Coca-Cola 600 with their two young children on Sunday, just three days after the NASCAR legend's sudden death. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and father of two, died of complications after suffering with 'severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis' on Thursday, shortly after being hospitalized. He was 41.

Kyle Busch 's grieving wife Samantha attended the Coca-Cola 600 with their two young children on Sunday just three days after the NASCAR legend's sudden death .

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and father of two, died of complications after suffering with 'severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis' on Thursday, shortly after being hospitalized. He was 41. In the wake of the heartbreaking news, NASCAR held a moment of silence for the iconic driver ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 - the first race since his tragic passing.

In an incredible display of strength, Busch's heartbroken wife Samantha attended the race, clutching a bouquet of white roses as she joined the emotional tribute to her late husband. Busch, who competed in more than 760 races during a storied 24-year career, is survived by Samantha, and their two children, Brexton, 11, and Lennix, four. Samantha struggled to keep her composure, breaking down into tears as she and son Brexton stood arm-in-arm on the track.

Kyle Busch's grieving wife Samantha and their two children attended the Coca-Cola 600 just days after the two-time champion's sudden death. As three pipers played a somber rendition of Amazing Grace, Samantha was handed her young daughter Lennix by a member of the mourners gathered at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Samantha cradled the youngster, who sported black-and-white checkered bows in her hair in a touching nod to her father's legacy.

She then huddled her two children together as her body was wracked with sobs. Both he and his mother wore black t-shirts with a logo emblazoned on the front that read: 'Battle of the Busches.

' The Battle of the Busches was a series of dirt track races between Kyle and his racing-phenom son, which began in March of last year. Busch's parents, Tom and Gaye, and his brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, also attended the race as NASCAR honored the late driver with a moment of silence.

Kurt, a NASCAR champion himself, laid a bouquet of white roses on a No 8, which had been stenciled onto the infield grass in black paint in remembrance of his younger brother. NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell shared some heartfelt words as the series honored Busch. The devastated mother cradled both her children as they mourned the racing legend.

Busch's parents, Tom and Gaye, and his brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, also attended the race as NASCAR honored the late driver with a moment of silence. NASCAR's tribute to Busch continued following the emotionally-charged tribute as the US Army Golden Knights carried Busch’s flag prior during pre-race festivities. Each of the 39 cars in field also carried Busch's decal, while on the pace lap, they formed the missing man formation.

The speedway's public address system and the television commentators went silent on the eighth lap of the race





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Kyle Busch Wife Samantha Children Attended The Coca-Cola 600 Sudden Death NASCAR Tribute Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway Amazing Grace Battle Of The Busches Dirt Track Races Kurt Busch Steve O'donnell US Army Golden Knights Missing Man Formation

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