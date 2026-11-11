Kyle Busch Posthumously Receives NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award

Kyle Busch was honored with the National Motorsports Press Association's NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver award after his death, a tribute his wife Samantha described as a dream fulfilled. Fans and fellow drivers including Chase Elliott rallied to support Busch, echoing the unity seen after Dale Earnhardt's passing.

Kyle Busch has now won the award posthumously that he always wanted, but said he never would receive—the National Motorsports Press Association’s NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver.

“I want to cry thinking about it. He wanted that award so bad for so many years,” Samantha Busch, Kyle’s wife said prior to Tuesday night’s NASCAR Awards Ceremony.

Also read NASCAR's 2026 season defined by two Kyles: Larson's playoff surge and Busch's shocking death

“I’m so thrilled that he got it! “He would try to rally the fans, and there was one year, I think, that either he didn’t see Chase out here or maybe Chase didn’t come, and he was like, ‘I got it. I got it. ’ He was so excited and then he didn’t .

He called NASCAR and he’s like, ‘I want to see the numbers. How far off was I? Was I close? ’ You know Kyle was very competitive, so he took this no differently.

” Sadly, Busch, like seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, won the award in the year the sport bid him farewell. The 41-year-old Busch died May 21 after his pneumonia progressed into sepsis. Earlier this year, Chase Elliott, who had won the award for eight consecutive years, requested that his name be removed from the ballot and asked fans to vote for Busch.

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The 30-year-old Elliott’s decision mirrors that made by his father, Bill Elliott, in 2001 after the sport lost Earnhardt in the season opening Daytona 500. At that time, the elder Elliott had won the award for 10 consecutive years. The Cup garage joined Chase Elliott in encouraging their fans to vote for Busch. Samantha Busch said that was special; how the drivers “came together in order to rally their fans behind him.

” “I think a lot of people see the competitors, they don’t like each other, but at the end of the day, NASCAR is a big family,” Samantha said.

“Just seeing Chase and Larson and all of them being like, ‘No. Give this to Kyle. ’ I know he’s up there being like, ‘Well, I finally got it! ’”“When I told Brexton, ‘Hey, Dad got it. ’ He was like, ‘No way!

’ He was really pumped. So, that’s exciting for them,” Samantha said. Kyle Busch’s son Brexton Busch waves to the crowd after performing a burnout during the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“He was such a big part of this sport, and it was just beautiful to hear in the last couple of months the impact that he had. I hear so many stories but hearing it from the drivers and the fans and other families. People have come up and told me stories that I’m like, ‘Man.

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I knew he was my husband and he was a great guy, but that was so cool of him to do and take that time. ’ He never flaunted it. He had that heart and I don’t think a lot of people saw that, but now that people are talking about it, I’m so glad that people got to see that side of Kyle that I knew so well.

” In addition to the Most Popular Driver Award, Busch and Greg Biffle were posthumously named the first-ever co-champions of the 2026 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award. Each person’s designated fund will receive $60,000.

“We talk about Kyle and his legacy. Brexton and Lennix are the biggest legacy,” Samantha said.

“Kyle loved being a dad and knowing what The Bundle of Joy Fund meant to him and just seeing Comcast just recognize all the work that he put into it… and now we’ll have the ability to help other people become parents because that was something so special for Kyle. ”A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.