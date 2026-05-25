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Kyle Busch, NASCAR Legend, Dies at 41

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Kyle Busch, NASCAR Legend, Dies at 41
Kyle BuschNASCARDeath
📆5/25/2026 1:51 AM
📰usweekly
26 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 52% · Publisher: 55%

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of NASCAR's greatest drivers, passed away at the age of 41 after experiencing a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He was reportedly 'unresponsive' while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on May 20. His final race was the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17 at Dover International Speedway, where he finished in 17th place. Kyle leaves behind his wife, Samantha Busch, their two children, and his brother Kurt Busch.

Kyle Busch , a two-time Cup champion and one of NASCAR 's greatest drivers, passed away at the age of 41 after experiencing a severe illness resulting in hospitalization.

He was reportedly 'unresponsive' while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on May 20. His final race was the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17 at Dover International Speedway, where he finished in 17th place. Kyle leaves behind his wife, Samantha Busch, their two children, and his brother Kurt Busch.

The news of his passing was announced on May 21, and a moment of silence was held during the Indy 500 on May 24 to honor his memory

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Kyle Busch NASCAR Death Cause Of Death Charlotte Motor Speedway Dover International Speedway All-Star Race Indy 500 Samantha Busch Brexton Lennix

 

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