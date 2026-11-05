Kyiv suffers worst water crisis of war after major Russian attack

Ukrainian capital was left without water for 24 hours after Russian strikes.

A Russian attack on Kyiv left residents without water for more than 24 hours it has been reported, as Moscow continues its targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russia’s mass attack Tuesday was the largest on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure so far this year, the Kyiv Independent reported with most districts in the Ukrainian capital affected. Previous water outages in Kyiv have lasted only for a few hours but Mykhailo Yatsuk, director of the Institute of Water Problems and Land Reclamation, told the outlet, "this is the most serious water outage in Kyiv since the war began.

Also read Death toll hits 31 after Russian strike on Ukrainian aid site, with dozens still missing

" Newsweek has contacted the institute and the Russian Defense Ministry for comment. Infrastructure across other parts of Ukraine, including in the central and western regions, was also targeted that night, causing widespread power outages.

"The reality of Russia’s energy war is felt acutely in Kryvyi Rih, where strikes on local thermal power plants leave an entire industrial city rationed to just three hours of electricity a day," Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of nonprofit Hope for Ukraine, told Newsweek. How Did Strikes Affect Kyiv's Water Supply? Without electricity to power water systems, water cannot be pumped to households and businesses.

Kyivvodokanal, Kyiv's water company, said the Russian attack on Tuesday effectively cut off all water supply in the city on Tuesday but by early afternoon Wednesday, the water system had been fully restored. Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, told the Kyiv Independent that Russian strikes in January had crippled power generation at three of Kyiv's combined heat and power plants .

"We used to always have the option to power water supply from one of the CHPs, but as of now, we have lost this opportunity," Kharchenko said. Yatsuk and an unnamed manager at a water pump company warned of further water disruptions, telling the outlet that people should stockpile water supplies ahead of winter.

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'More Systematic and Rational' Strikes The Ukrainian Air Force reported Russia launched 310 drones in total overnight Tuesday. Authorities reported energy infrastructure was struck in the capital, as well as the Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Volyn, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed strikes on electrical substations in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. Overnight Wednesday, Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions caused fires at logistics infrastructure facilities and injured four people, local authorities reported.

The Kremlin-affiliated Russian Telegram channel Rybar said that Russian forces had shifted to “more systematic and rational” strikes by targeting substations and smaller facilities. This aimed to directly impact electricity flows and weaken Ukraine during winter. Kyiv has repeatedly called for the U.S. to provide Patriot interceptor missiles and other air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and repair work.

"When missile and drone strikes rupture the regional power grid, everyday survival shrinks to a tight race against the clock charging phones, boiling water, and heating cold rooms before the power cuts out again," said Boyechko, from Hope for Ukraine. He said that in Kryvyi Rih, backup generators, shared fuel and small power stations have become vital lifelines, powering medical equipment, local bakeries, and basic heating.

"The reliance on generators represents a quiet form of resistance proving that even under prolonged blackouts, community solidarity prevents total darkness. " Prospect Of Imminent Ceasefire Is Distant Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Monday has risen to 42, Ukrainian police said on Thursday as search-and-rescue operations continued.

Russian aerial bombs struck a school building used as a humanitarian aid distribution center and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday some of the bodies have not yet been identified. The strikes signal that Russia has little intention of any imminent ceasefire, according to the nonprofit conflict monitor Armed Conflict and Location Event Data .

It said between October 27 to November 1 when humanitarian relief was delivered into Russian-occupied Oleshky, in the southeastern Kherson region, Russian attacks continued elsewhere. Zelensky had thanked the first lady, Melania Trump, for her efforts in brokering the local ceasefire to enable the humanitarian relief as well as an evacuation, Tetiana Gaviuk, analyst for Ukraine at ACLED, told Newsweek that data showed strikes killed 15 people and injured 14 as they boarded a train in Dnipro on October 29, a day before the evacuation from Oleshky.

Five more civilians, including two teenagers, were killed and 64 injured in attacks on Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, and Chernihiv in the north, according to Gaviuk. The next day, Russia launched 105 drones at the rest of Ukraine, 49 of them high-speed, jet-powered models.

“The continued escalation of attacks on civilians beyond the Kherson region, offers little hope that Russia will commit to a sustained, countrywide ceasefire in the near future, even one limited to energy infrastructure," Gaviuk said.left residents without water for more than 24 hours it has been reported, as Moscow continues its targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure. Previous water outages in Kyiv have lasted only for a few hours but Mykhailo Yatsuk, director of the Institute of Water Problems and Land Reclamation, told the outlet,"this is the most serious water outage in Kyiv since the war began.

"Infrastructure across other parts of Ukraine, including in the central and western regions, was also targeted that night, causing widespread power outages. ’s energy war is felt acutely in Kryvyi Rih, where strikes on local thermal power plants leave an entire industrial city rationed to just three hours of electricity a day," Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of nonprofit Hope for Ukraine, toldWithout electricity to power water systems, water cannot be pumped to households and businesses.that Russian strikes in January had crippled power generation at three of Kyiv's combined heat and power plants .

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"We used to always have the option to power water supply from one of the CHPs, but as of now, we have lost this opportunity," Kharchenko said. Yatsuk and an unnamed manager at a water pump company warned of further water disruptions, telling the outlet that people should stockpile water supplies ahead of winter. The Ukrainian Air Force reported Russia launched 310 drones in total overnight Tuesday.

Authorities reported energy infrastructure was struck in the capital, as well as the Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Volyn, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions. Overnight Wednesday, Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions caused fires at logistics infrastructure facilities and injured four people, local authorities reported. The Kremlin-affiliated Russian Telegram channel Rybar said that Russian forces had shifted to “more systematic and rational” strikes by targeting substations and smaller facilities. This aimed to directly impact electricity flows and weaken Ukraine during winter.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for the U.S. to provide Patriot interceptor missiles and other air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and repair work.

"When missile and drone strikes rupture the regional power grid, everyday survival shrinks to a tight race against the clock charging phones, boiling water, and heating cold rooms before the power cuts out again," said Boyechko, from Hope for Ukraine. He said that in Kryvyi Rih, backup generators, shared fuel and small power stations have become vital lifelines, powering medical equipment, local bakeries, and basic heating.

"The reliance on generators represents a quiet form of resistance proving that even under prolonged blackouts, community solidarity prevents total darkness. "Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Monday has risen to 42, Ukrainian police said on Thursday as search-and-rescue operations continued.

Russian aerial bombs struck a school building used as a humanitarian aid distribution center and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday some of the bodies have not yet been identified. The strikes signal that Russia has little intention of any imminent ceasefire, according to the nonprofit conflict monitor Armed Conflict and Location Event Data .

It said between October 27 to November 1 when humanitarian relief was delivered into Russian-occupied Oleshky, in the southeastern Kherson region, Russian attacks continued elsewhere. Zelensky had thanked the first lady, Melania Trump, for her efforts in brokering the local ceasefire to enable the humanitarian relief as well as an evacuation,that data showed strikes killed 15 people and injured 14 as they boarded a train in Dnipro on October 29, a day before the evacuation from Oleshky.

Five more civilians, including two teenagers, were killed and 64 injured in attacks on Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, and Chernihiv in the north, according to Gaviuk. The next day, Russia launched 105 drones at the rest of Ukraine, 49 of them high-speed, jet-powered models.

“The continued escalation of attacks on civilians beyond the Kherson region, offers little hope that Russia will commit to a sustained, countrywide ceasefire in the near future, even one limited to energy infrastructure," Gaviuk said.