The New York Times named the award-winning chef's Tatiana the best restaurant in the city two years in a row. Kwame Onwuachi discusses his Afro-Caribbean menu, and his path to becoming one of today's brightest culinary stars.

New York City's famed Lincoln Center is a dream destination for ballerinas, baritones, and one award-winning chef. As a youngster, Kwame Onwuachi sat on the steps in the plaza, taking a break from selling candy on the subway.

"I never thought that one day ... I would have my sister's name on the side of the building," he said. , located right on the renowned plaza, is one of the hardest reservations to book. The New York Times named TatianaFor Onuwuachi, now 37, he's just cooking what he knows.

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Asked to characterize the food he makes, he replied,"I would say Afro-Caribbean. The technical term is African people who came through the Caribbean. You're going to see a couple different things from these different regions, but they're all tied together. Jambalaya and joloff rice, gumbo and okra stew, right?

Barbecue and suya. Like, these things are connected.

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" Onwuachi's love of food started early. He grew up in the Bronx. His mother was a caterer, his father an architect. Photo by Clay Williams; from"My America" Asked his first memory of food, Onwuachi said,"Oh man, I remember very, very vividly being on my grandmother's hip, and her putting this piece of bread, this thin bread with, like, this electric, almost like a muted electric green sauce into my mouth.

And it was curry goat with roti. And I remember the explosion of flavors. It was very vivid.

" As a teenager, he found himself working a variety of jobs, but always had an appetite for the kitchen. He enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. On a return visit, he said,"It's always feels good to be back here. So many memories, so many, like, defining moments for me, like truly becoming like a leader – that happened here.

" He's a star there now, mentoring students at the school that gave him direction and purpose, when he was one of the few Black students in his class. "I think there was two of us in my class," he said. Asked how it made him feel, he said,"I'm a chef, for God sakes! I took it out on the lobsters.

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"I focused on my studies at the end of the day," he said. "It's reflective of the industry, too, in the fine dining sense. There's not a lot of people of color in that. I didn't focus on this, but I knew I wanted to use my platform to help amplify my culture.

" Onwuachi has a lot on his plate. Over the past decade, he's been everywhere from bookshelves to competing on shows like"Top Chef.

" He now has three restaurants, including For Kwame Onuwachi, success never gets stale. And we witnessed him receive Maroon's first big review last month, when the Los Angeles Times called his restaurant "I think if a dish tells a story, it has a soul," Onuwachi said.

"You're not just cooking for perfect seasoning, you're cooking to share something with someone. ""Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index