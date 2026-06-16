KVIFF Industry Days Sets Book-to-Screen Titles, Rolling Stones Film Among Central Stage Projects

Karlovy Vary unveils 11 movies from 'established filmmakers with extensive festival pedigrees' and eight books for the first adaptation showcase, designed to become a 'Central-Eastern European IP market.'

) has unveiled the 11 directors for the second edition of its KVIFF Central Stage showcase and eight titles for its inaugural Book-to-Screen program.of the fest, taking place in the Czech spa town July 3-11, is doubling down on the Central-European co-production focus of its works-in-progress market The 11 upcoming movies selected for KVIFF Central Stage, in partnership with eight national film institutes across the region, are “directed by established filmmakers with extensive festival pedigrees, including Nicolas Steiner, Antonio Lukich, Olga Chajdas or Cristina Groșan,” KVIFF said.

“These films in the making, seeking co-production, financing, sales, distribution, and festival premiere opportunities, will be showcased during an interactive talk show” on the Film Industry Main Stage on Monday, July 6. The participating projects will also get access to exclusive post-production advantages through a partnership with studios UPP and Soundsquare and are alsieligible for the €20,000 Eurimages Co-Production Development Award.

The literary works selected for the first-ever Book-to-Screen at KVIFF showcase, designed to create a market for film adaptation rights to original IP from Central and Eastern Europe and strengthen cooperation between the film and publishing industries.

“The award-winning books, selected by anjury for their strong cinematic potential,” will be presented to domestic and international producers in a talk show format moderated by Niki Théron of the Frankfurt Book Fair on Tuesday, July 7, KVIFF said. “For this first edition, we were delighted to receive more than 70 submissions from 14 countries,” said Théron.

“Selecting just eight was a real challenge, but the final lineup now reflects the region’s diversity of countries, genres and themes, from historical epics and folk horror to children’s stories and bold contemporary voices. ”2026 will present 38 projects across five programs to producers, sales companies, distributors, festival programmers, and other professionals seeking quality emerging films or works available for adaptation: They include 11 feature films in the KVIFF Central Stage program, nine treatments in the Works in Development – Feature Launch section, four in the Works in Development – Focus Queer section, six feature film or series projects in KVIFF Talents, and eight original literary IPs in Book-to-Screen at KVIFF.

Details about all the showcases can be found on the In 'Black Money for White Nights,' Russia's Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple's Dreams “Our long-term ambition with Book-to-Screen at KVIFF is to become a true Central-Eastern European IP market that helps develop dialogue between the film and publishing industries and create a more transparent environment for adaptation rights in the region,” said Hugo Rosák, the head of KVIFF Film Industry Programs. Meanwhile, KVIFF Central Stage is designed to showcase upcoming feature films of established filmmakers in late-stage development, production or post-production.

“This format addresses a notable gap in the Central European film landscape, where mid-career filmmakers typically have fewer opportunities for visibility and financing than emerging ones,” said Rosák. , which she co-directed, had its world premiere and won the Audience Award in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale. Her debut feature, The Czech Republic also has two representatives in the selection.

They are from Tomáš Hodan, who will showcase his upcoming comedic film , which “recalls an iconic moment of the Czech 1990s through the story of preparations for the Rolling Stones’ mega-concert in Prague in 1990,” and Tomáš Pavlíček, who will present Czech cottage culture comedy TrainriderCheck out the eight book titles in the first Book-to-Screen showcase and the film projects in the KVIFF Central Stage program below. Screenplay: Jan Bredehöft, Sebastian Fritzsch , journalist Patrik Banga’s memoir about growing up in a Roma community in Prague’s Žižkov neighborhood in the 1990s, won the Magnesia Litera award for best debut in 2023.

” is “a village novel you want to read in the safety of the city,” KVIFF said.

“This folk-horror thriller by writer and literary scholar Zuzana Říhová, former head of Czech Studies at Oxford, was successfully published in France and the USA by Éditions du Seuil and Catapult, respectively. ”In this graphic novel by the author and playwright, “a mysteriously hostile space takes on the title role itself. Absurd characters, dark humor, striking visuals, and cult status among Central European comics fans all contribute to its strong adaptation potential.

”, a dystopian satire by Moldovan author Iulian Ciocan, explores an ever-expanding, all-consuming crater in the middle of post-communist Chișinău, Moldova. ” by Ieva Dumbrytė, set in a surreal, almost Orwellian-controlled kitchen environment, won several awards in her native Lithuania, including the prize for the Most Creative Book of the Year. ” takes place during a tragic train journey across Georgia, at the height of the Stalinist terror in the 1930s.

Historian Aka Morchiladze, its author, is an accomplished writer who has over 30 novels published in 15 countries. He has written several screenplays, and his previous book The River Odyssey of Kora From Willow Meadow, “a novel that combines an intimate human story with the vast historical trauma of Eastern Europe in a deeply cinematic way. ” Writer Sophia Andrukhovych won the International Hermann Hesse Prize 2024 for it.

Her debut novel In ‘Black Money for White Nights,’ Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple’s Dreams The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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