Kuszak Homers Three Times, Leads Nebraska Past Montana

Ava Kuszak ties Nebraska school record for home runs in a game with three, leading the Cornhuskers to a 16-3 victory over Montana.

Ava Kuszak had a phenomenal performance on Sunday, smashing three home runs and leading the No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers to a dominant 16-3 victory over the Montana Grizzlies in five innings. This impressive win concluded the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Kuszak's three homers tied the school record for most home runs in a single game, making her the third Husker to achieve this remarkable feat. The Nebraska offense was unstoppable throughout the weekend, hitting a scorching .

446 as a team and launching a staggering 20 home runs. They outscored their opponents 69-9, demonstrating their offensive firepower. Notably, NU scored 10 or more runs in each of their five games in New Mexico, setting a program record for reaching double digits in runs for five consecutive games.Kuszak was unstoppable at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with six RBIs. Battling alongside her in the lineup, Jordy Bahl also had an exceptional day, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. This dynamic duo combined for an astonishing 8-for-8 performance against Montana, contributing two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven runs, and seven RBIs to the team's victory. Emmerson Cope (3-0) earned the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two batters. Caitlin Olensky started for Nebraska, allowing three runs over 2.0 innings. Hannah Camenzind closed out the game, striking out two while limiting the opposition to just one hit in her inning of work.After taking an initial 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Huskers found themselves trailing 3-2 heading into the home half of the second. However, NU quickly regained the lead and proceeded to run away with the game. In the bottom of the third, Nebraska exploded for nine runs, and they added another three runs in the fourth inning. The Huskers will now travel to Cathedral City, California, to participate in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from February 20-23





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEBRASKA MONTANA HOME RUNS AVA KUSZAK JORDY Bahl TROY COX CLASSIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montana Grizzlies Outduel Montana State in Thrilling Basketball MatchKai Johnson's stellar performance leads the University of Montana Grizzlies to a 77-70 victory over the Montana State Bobcats. Johnson scores 25 points, while Patrick McMahon leads the Bobcats with 18 points.

Read more »

Myles Patton Shines, Jace LaViolette Homers Again As No. 1 Texas A&M Sweeps ElonAfter a two-homer day yesterday that also included a grand slam, Jace LaViolette launched number three on the year.

Read more »

No. 6 Nebraska Wrestling Takes On No. 1 Penn State in Front of a Record CrowdHusker fans break Nebraska Wrestling attendance record with 6,736

Read more »

Escasez de donas afecta tiendas Dunkin’ en Nebraska, Nuevo México y otros estadosOMAHA, Nebraska, EE.UU. (AP) — Dunkin’ eliminó la palabra “Donuts” (donas) de su nombre de marca hace años.

Read more »

Maryland hosts Williams and NebraskaNebraska faces the Maryland Terrapins after Brice Williams scored 21 points in the Cornhuskers' 85-82 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season. Maryland is 3-4 against the Big Ten, and Nebraska is 2-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls at Maryland, Losing Streak ContinuesNebrasketball has now lost four consecutive games.

Read more »