Kusturica's flawless first half sparks No. 22 UCLA's 114-63 rout of North Florida

- Nikola Kusturica scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half on perfect shooting, and No. 22 UCLA routed North Florida 114-63 in its home opener Friday night.

scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half on perfect shooting, and No. 22 UCLA routed North Florida 114-63 in its home opener Friday night.

The 17-year-old freshman from Serbia shot 9 of 9 from the floor, 4 of 4 from 3-point range and hit all four of his free throws as the Bruins turned a one-point deficit into a 52-20 halftime lead. UCLA ran off 35 straight points, starting with Kusturica's three consecutive 3-pointers and ending with his two free throws. In between, the 6-foot-9 swingman slammed down a pair of one-handed dunks as the student section chanted "MVP! MVP!

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" The Bruins' first-half spurt was the second-longest unanswered run in Division I play since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Bruins kept up their offensive spree after halftime. They opened on a 17-4 run, including 11 in a row, for a 69-24 lead, with Kusturica dunking and hitting a free throw after being fouled. He sat down for good with 12:46 remaining.

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Kusturica finished with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, one steal and no turnovers in 23 minutes. The Bruins were coming off a nine-point win over No. 5 Arizona in Las Vegas to open the season. Kusturica had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in his collegiate debut.

Where Mayor-elect Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass: Interactive map of the Los Angeles mayoral voteNorth Florida made it a game in the opening minutes after falling behind by seven points. They outscored the Bruins 13-5, including eight in a row, to lead 18-17.2 skydivers killed in midair emergency in Riverside County