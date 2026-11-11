US Envoys Kushner and Witkoff to Meet Putin in Moscow Following Abu Dhabi Prisoner Deal

Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow to discuss progress with President Vladimir Putin following US‑mediated talks in Abu Dhabi and prepare for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.

US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Moscow this Thursday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This high-stakes visit follows two days of US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators regarding their nearly five-year conflict. The Moscow session aims to review the discussions from the UAE capital and seek further progress on several unresolved issues.

Kushner stated that the meeting with Putin would go over what was discussed and try to make more progress on some of the issues. He cited seeing openings that could be advanced during the upcoming dialogue. The primary outcome of the Abu Dhabi talks was an agreement on a major prisoner exchange, described by Kushner as the biggest ever in the conflict. Although no precise figures were released, both sides confirmed that a substantial number of detainees will be swapped.

Also read Abu Dhabi Peace Talks: Russia Ukraine US Begin Trilateral Negotiations

Following the Moscow meetings, the two US envoys will travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Dublin is currently hosting European summits, providing a strategic backdrop for these discussions. During the visit, Kushner and Witkoff plan to further explore ideas formulated during the Abu Dhabi negotiations. They hope to convert preliminary agreements into concrete policy steps that can help de-escalate tensions on the ground.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia described the momentum after the Abu Dhabi talks as good but noted that several sensitive matters remain undisclosed. He expressed uncertainty about the value of involving European leaders, stating that the EU and NATO had not submitted any concrete peace proposals. This skepticism was echoed by Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who questioned the role of Europe in future talks. Medinsky claimed they had not received a single concrete proposal from European countries.

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Despite the disagreement on European involvement, officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, and the EU traveled to Abu Dhabi to observe side meetings. Kushner indicated that expanding the format to include European officials would be discussed with Putin. Ukraine strongly desires more involvement from its key European backers to support a comprehensive resolution framework. The inclusion of these entities could broaden the diplomatic base and reduce the risk of further escalation.

The prisoner exchange serves as a critical confidence-building measure in this phased approach to ending the war. Both sides have signaled a willingness to pursue further withdrawals and diplomatic engagements. These upcoming meetings carry significant implications for international diplomacy as Washington seeks to maintain influence over the long-term trajectory of the conflict. The US aims to preserve cooperation with European partners while advancing peace initiatives.

This diplomatic push marks the first significant movement since February, when broader geopolitical events, including tensions in Iran, halted previous diplomacy efforts. All sides talked up progress at the Abu Dhabi meeting and agreed that talks would continue. The sequence of visits to Moscow and Dublin underscores the urgency of resolving remaining trade-offs. Success in these meetings could stabilize the security environment in Eastern Europe significantly.