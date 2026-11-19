U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Russia appears willing to accept NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, as Putin vowed retaliation for a major Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Bridge.

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday that Russia appears willing to accept NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, following peace talks in Berlin with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

Russia Comfortable With NATO Article Five Security Guarantees

Kushner said he believes Russia is comfortable with the concept that any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on NATO's Article Five, which holds that an attack against one member is considered an attack against all. I think we've got the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article Five, Kushner said.

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I think that that comes with at least what the Russians are saying, which is their intention is, when this war is over, to not have another war in the future. Kushner noted that President Trump also hopes to bring the Ukraine war to an end with Europe by his side. He added that Trump is open to an Article 5-like security guarantee for Ukraine, but it must be in America's interest.

From America's perspective, giving an Article 5-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal and I think that that is something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America's interest to do that, Kushner said. He also said any deal would be in close consultation with Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under Article 5.

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It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them. The Berlin meeting was convened to explore Ukraine's postwar security arrangements with Kyiv's European backers. Zelensky wants to ensure that Russia doesn't invade again, and Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders. Trump returned Thursday from a summit in Shenzhen, China, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Those trilateral discussions did not result in any immediate concessions from Moscow. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum resulted in a four-point agreement among the U.S., Russia and China on unspecified United Nations reforms, increased petroleum production, and conducting a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

They also denounced the International Criminal Court for not respecting the immunities of state officials and the principle of state consent, claiming it and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. In China, Putin vowed to retaliate against Ukraine for the serious damage it caused with three aerial attacks this week on the vital Kerch Bridge, which links illegally occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

Putin Promises Painful Retaliation for Kerch Bridge Strike

We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that, Putin told reporters in Shenzhen. He later said the bridge will be restored. We will be responding to the strike, Putin said. I believe our reaction in response will be much more painful than what Kyiv has done in relation to the bridge.

The talks in Berlin followed Ukraine's largest strike of the war, which destroyed the main road on the 12-mile bridge over the Kerch Strait linking the Black and Azov seas. The span is vital to sustaining Russia's military operations and is a potent reminder of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. Train traffic stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it resumed in the afternoon, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Putin insisted the bridge is a civilian asset, adding that he had ordered it closed to carrying military hardware or ammunition. He said the road side was seriously damaged but vowed to rebuild it. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russia will need to reroute fuel and ammunition supplies over land, where our drones are waiting for the cargo. Zelensky described the Kerch Bridge attack as an unprecedented operation that took weeks of planning.

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The Kremlin subsequently struck Ukraine's transportation and energy infrastructure, including three bridges in Kyiv by Friday morning. The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday its defenses intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions during the night. A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Saratov region killed three people and wounded two others, local Gov. Roman Busargin said.

Russian Drone Attacks Kill and Wound Civilians in Ukraine

A drone killed a woman traveling by bicycle with her 8-year-old grandson in the Bryansk region, Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said. Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched anti-ship missiles and 98 drones at Ukraine, with hits recorded at 18 locations. Explosions and sirens rang out across Kyiv during the day, and the Dutch and Austrian embassies sustained minor damage, officials said.

Two people, including a 44-year-old woman, were killed and at least 23 people, including a 12-year-old boy, were reported wounded as Russian strikes caused damage in 12 regions. Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at Ukraine's Academy of Sciences building following a Russian drone strike in Kyiv. Russia's bigger army hopes to exhaust Ukraine on the front line through sheer weight of numbers in soldiers, armor and weapons.

But Kyiv's defenses are largely holding the Russians back, sapping Russian momentum with the help of drones that quickly choke off troop advances. Russia has resorted to strategic bombing to wear down Ukraine's resistance, placing special emphasis on knocking out power ahead of winter. Kyiv's domestically developed long-range drones and missiles have struck deep inside Russia, often targeting its oil refineries.

Zelensky Hopes for Multilateral Talks With Trump and Putin

Zelensky expressed hopes Thursday that the U.S. would help organize the first multilateral talks with European leaders, American officials and Russia. In China, Trump called Putin my friend. The American president's relationship with Zelensky has soured recently. Kushner and Witkoff have led Trump administration efforts to end the war that followed Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The most recent talks in Abu Dhabi last week yielded no major breakthrough, and Thursday's Berlin meeting came hours after the latest attack on the Kerch Bridge. The meeting in Berlin was attended by nearly 40 European leaders. Kushner and Witkoff sought to reassure them that Trump's talks with Putin and Xi Jinping would not sideline Ukraine or its allies.