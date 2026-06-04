Kurtz drives in winning run in 10th as A's beat Cubs 5-4; Chicago's Happ reaches 1,000 career hits

Nick Kurtz singled in automatic runner Alika Williams in the 10th inning, and the Athletics rallied for a second straight win, 5-4 over the sliding Chicago Cubs.

Nick Kurtz singled in automatic runner Alika Williams in the 10th inning, and the Athletics rallied for a second straight win, 5-4 over the sliding Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Kurtz extended his hitting streak to five games with his hit in the 10th off Ethan Roberts , Chicago's sixth reliever. The Cubs squandered a two-run lead in the eighth inning and lost their third straight and for the 18th time in 23 games.

Pinch-hitter Colby Thomas hit a 426-foot solo homer over the left-field bleachers in the eighth, and Tyler Soderstrom drove in his second run of the game with his second single as the Athletics tied it 4-all, with both runs coming off reliever Caleb Thielbar. Chicago's Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki homered, and Ian Happ had two doubles, including the 1,000th hit of his career.

Happ became the 37th Cubs player to each 1,000 hits — and the second Chicago switch-hitter to accomplish the feat — with a double to right in the fourth. The four-time Gold Glove left fielder reached the milestone batting right-handed against A's lefty Jeffrey Springs. He doubled again in the eighth. Crow-Armstrong extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run drive, his eighth, in the third.

Michael Busch tripled in a run. Hogan Harris the Athletics' fifth reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win. Justin Sterner retired all three Cubs hitters in the 10th for his first save. Soderstrom extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games and is 14-for-32 during the stretch.

Williams had an RBI. Cubs starter Colin Rea allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Springs allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, but avoided a seventh straight loss when the A's rallied. The Athletics jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, then led 2-0 in the second.

Suzuki's drive to left in the bottom half cut it to 2-1. Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn is scheduled to face Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga in Thursdays' series finale





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Athletics Major League Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A’s vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2May wasn’t too kind to the Chicago Cubs, as they dropped 13 of 29 games and 15 of their last 20 games, falling to fourth place in the NL Central in the process.

Read more »

3 Things That Need to Happen for the Cubs to Look Like a Postseason Threat AgainThe month of May was one to forget for the Chicago Cubs. After a stellar start to the year, they went just 13-16 over those four weeks, stumbling down the NL Ce

Read more »

Reinforcements are coming: 3 observations as the Chicago Cubs move into JuneReinforcements are coming soon. Here are three observations on the Chicago Cubs as they move from May to June.

Read more »

YMCA to give free memberships to Chicago teens during summerChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announced Wednesday that the Y is offering free memberships to Chicago teenagers all summer long.

Read more »