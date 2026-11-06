Kurtenbach: The Warriors aren’t a one-man show anymore. Strength In Numbers 2.0 changes everything

Steph Curry remains the engine, but Yaxel Lendeborg, Will Richard, and Charles Bassey are giving Golden State legitimate staying power.

Golden State Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg goes up for a dunk against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 120-100. For the better part of this decade, Golden State’s non-Steph minutes have resembled a burning trash barge shoved out to sea. You held your breath, prayed any lead wouldn’t evaporate before the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, and waited for No. 30 to peel off his wraps and save them.

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Thursday night’s 120-100 demolition of the Miami Heat wasn’t notable because Steph dropped 22 points in the second half to finish off another signature blitz. It was notable because nine different Warriors of an 11-man rotation scored eight or more points. When you get that kind of across-the-board play, everything changes. It turns a lackluster 0-3 start into a six-game heater.

It turns a team destined for play-in purgatory into an outfit capable of skipping a play-in tournament altogether. All because they’re not totally lost without Curry on the floor. In the last past seasons combined Curry has only played 133 minutes more than he’s sat. Yet the Warriors have scored 1,825 more points in those minutes than he’s been on the court.

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That’s 13 points of difference for every minute played. Even in the Warriors’ most recent championship year, surviving without Steph was a high-wire act. Thursday night’s fourth quarter against Miami, for example. Curry checked out of the game with roughly 7 minutes remaining.

The Warriors were up 17, and things were looking good. But when the Heat cut it to 12 two minutes later, the Chase Center crowd got quiet, and Steve Kerr still had Curry on the bench. Instead, a lineup featuring Brandin Podziemski, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Charles Bassey, Georges Niang, and Brandon Williams — a real who’s who — torched Miami across a decisive three-minute stretch upon Niang’s entry with 4:22 to play. Podziemski is no longer just a high-energy scrapper.

He’s playing with veteran poise, directing traffic and keeping possessions fluid without gumming up the gears. Lendeborg has been a game-changer, a season-changer, and a franchise-changer. The rookie is a near-guarantee for at least 15, 5, and 5 nightly, handling creation and shot-making duties on the second unit like he’s in year six, not game nine. It isn’t always perfect, but his less-than-stellar is still additive for the Dubs.

And don’t sleep on Will Richard, who didn’t close, but stepped into the starting lineup on Thursday and delivered the exact kind of two-way discipline and spacing that lineup craved. He doesn’t need plays drawn up for him; he just makes the right cut, rotates on a string, and hits open looks. I questioned why the front office didn’t lock him up the second last season ended. He brings vertical pop, rim protection, and relentless downhill energy.

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And it’s not like he cost much. But all’s well that ends well, and Bassey is standing out as the Warriors’ top 5 in recent games. Miami had zero answers for any Warrior on Thursday. After their early game adrenaline wore off and Draymond Green started locking down the paint, the Heat looked sluggish and disjointed, caught in a spacing nightmare between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo that made their offense look like a bad ’90s flashback.

Golden State exposed them because Golden State actually has 10-plus guys who know who they are and how they can contribute to winning. The Heat can’t find one working combination. The Warriors have half a dozen. Tests are looming.

A matchup against Houston next week will show whether this depth translates against the league’s elite. Until then, the reality is simple: Steph is still the engine, but he’s no longer pushing the car uphill by himself. There’s a long way to go yet, but there are reasons to believe that these surging Warriors are for real.