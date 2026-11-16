Investigators in Costa Rica have arrested the girlfriend of surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, accusing her of orchestrating his torture and murder to access his bank accounts. New details reveal the crime was staged as a robbery.

Costa Rica n authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, revealing that the crime was a premeditated ambush designed to steal his financial information. The Judicial Investigation Agency ( OIJ) confirmed that Van Dyke, 66, was subjected to relentless torture at his beachside apartment in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca in February while his attackers attempted to extract his bank account PIN numbers.

Arrests Reveal Staged Robbery Plot

The OIJ arrested Van Dyke's 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only as Arroyo, and a 34-year-old man with the surname Gutiérrez during a coordinated operation in Roxana, Pococí, where agents raided three residential properties. Police determined that the initial reports of a home invasion were a fabrication, with investigators concluding that Arroyo helped facilitate the entry of the attackers into her shared residence with Van Dyke. The suspects allegedly staged the theft of Arroyo's 2013 Hyundai Elantra to disguise the ambush as a standard robbery, leading to her death.

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Acting Deputy General Director Vladimir Muñoz stated that the stolen vehicle was later discovered in Costa Rica's Atlantic region in pristine condition, with no signs of damage or extensive use. This detail supports the theory that the car theft was a superficial element of the cover-up rather than a genuine act of burglary, reinforcing the belief that the murder was an internal betrayal orchestrated with the assistance of the victim's partner.

Victim Tortured For Financial Codes

According to the investigation, Arroyo was present in the home on Valentine's Day when Gutiérrez arrived with two unidentified accomplices. The group reportedly bypassed Arroyo initially and went directly to Van Dyke, subjecting him to severe physical abuse to force him to surrender his banking credentials. When Van Dyke refused to provide the codes, the attackers beat and stabbed him repeatedly, inflicting injuries that included signs of asphyxiation consistent with his body being found covered by a sheet under his bed.

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Forensic evidence collected from the scene included a knife found lying beside the deceased surfer, corroborating reports of the violent struggle. While Arroyo initially claimed she was showering when two armed men broke in, held the couple at gunpoint, and killed Van Dyke before escaping, the new evidence points to a coordinated effort between her and Gutiérrez to eliminate Van Dyke and access his assets.

Legacy Of A Surfing Pioneer

Kurt Van Dyke was a 66-year-old pioneer in the surfing community who owned the popular Hotel Puerto Viejo for four decades. Born into a family of influential surfers, he established his own legacy riding the waves in Santa Cruz, California, before moving to Costa Rica in 1983 to settle on the Caribbean coast famous for its Salsa Brava waves. His father, Gene, was a recognized pioneer in the sport, and his mother, Betty, was instrumental in helping women join surfing during the 1950s and 1960s.

Following the news of his death, Van Dyke's brother, Peter Van Dyke, remembered him as a benevolent and generous individual who was always available to help others. He described Kurt as someone who would never hurt anybody and was known to everyone he met as a reliable and kind person. The family has expressed their heartbreak over the violent loss of a man who dedicated his life to the sport and his community.

Legal Proceedings And Ongoing Search

Arroyo and Gutiérrez have been referred to Costa Rica's Public Ministry, which will now review the evidence to determine whether to file formal charges against them. The two men who accompanied Gutiérrez to the apartment remain at large, and authorities continue to search for their identities and whereabouts. The Limón province, where both Van Dyke's apartment and his hotel are located, is a region where 25 percent of homicides in the country occur, highlighting the security challenges in the area.