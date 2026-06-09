Kurt Russell to Make Historic First Convention Appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago 2025

Hollywood icon Kurt Russell is set to attend FAN EXPO Chicago for his first-ever convention appearance from August 14-16, joining a star-studded lineup at one of North America's oldest and largest pop culture events.

FAN EXPO Chicago is set to take place from August 14 to 16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, marking a major event in the pop culture calendar.

This four-day convention, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in North America with roots stretching back to the 1970s, celebrates a vast array of entertainment mediums including movies, television, comics, anime, horror, science fiction, and video games. A central highlight of this year's event is the announcement of Hollywood legend Kurt Russell making his first-ever convention appearance.

This debut offers fans a rare chance to interact with the star through autograph signings, photo opportunities, and a live onstage panel. Russell's career spans decades and features iconic roles such as Snake Plissken in Escape from New York, R.J. MacReady in The Thing, Jack Burton in Big Trouble in Little China, Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Mr. Nobody in the Fast and Furious series.

He has also worked alongside family, appearing with wife Goldie Hawn in films like Overboard and The Christmas Chronicles, and with son Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In a statement, Russell expressed his anticipation for the event, stating he is looking forward to meeting the fans who have supported his work over the years.

FAN EXPO HQ Vice President Andrew Moyes emphasized the significance of securing Russell, calling him a true icon and noting the team's dedication to making this unique experience possible. Russell joins an already stellar guest lineup that includes the Hobbits' 25th Anniversary Reunion tour with Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, Karl Urban, cast members from The Boys, and famed director and composer John Carpenter, with additional guests and programming to be announced.

ScreenRant will serve as a media partner, moderating panels and providing comprehensive coverage of the convention. Tickets for Kurt Russell experiences go on sale Thursday, June 11, at 10 AM Central Time, with general admission tickets available via the FAN EXPO Chicago website. The event promises to be a multifaceted celebration of pop culture, drawing enthusiasts from across the region for an immersive experience filled with celebrity interactions, exclusive panels, and vendor exhibits





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kurt Russell FAN EXPO Chicago Convention Pop Culture Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pierce Transit to launch free 'Fan Zone Express' buses to World Cup fan activitiesIf you plan on attending World Cup watch parties or events, there will be a free way to get there.On Friday, Pierce Transit will launch it's 'Fan Zone Express'

Read more »

Kurt Russell exposes Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘difficulties’ with legendary directorThe actor shared details about the alleged drama in a new interview.

Read more »

Here's a guide to World Cup Fan Zones and the FIFA Fan Festival in LATen Fan Zones and a Fan Festival at LA Memorial Coliseum are among the 2026 World Cup fan events in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Miles Russell qualifies for the US Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods' son on the bagTop junior Miles Russell is headed to his first U.S. Open

Read more »