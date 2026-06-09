Kurt Russell to Make First Convention Appearance at Fan Expo Chicago

Kurt Russell, the veteran actor celebrated for roles in The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will attend his first ever convention at Fan Expo Chicago this August. He will participate in a live on-stage session and offer paid autographs and photo ops. Russell shared his anticipation for connecting with fans and experiencing the event's unique energy. Tickets for his appearances go on sale June 11.

Kurt Russell , a veteran actor known for his extensive career from child star to cult classics and Marvel films, is set to make his first convention appearance at Fan Expo Chicago this August.

The event, running from August 14-16, will feature Russell in a live on-stage experience alongside paid autograph and photo opportunities. Tickets for these add-ons go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. CT via the expo's website. Russell expressed enthusiasm for meeting fans and experiencing the convention atmosphere, which is unusual for an actor who typically avoids such Hollywood trappings.

The news also includes a promotional quiz for Collider readers to determine which MCU hero matches their personality, featuring characters like Spider-Man, Daredevil, Iron Man, Punisher, Thor, and Captain America. The quiz explores motivations, city habitats, conflict styles, views on secret identities, handling of loss, and team dynamics. While the quiz serves as interactive content, the core announcement focuses on Russell's rare public appearance and fan engagement opportunities at a major pop culture event





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Kurt Russell Fan Expo Chicago Convention Appearance Autograph Photo Op MCU The Thing Big Trouble In Little China Collider Marvel Actor

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