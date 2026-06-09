Kurt Russell to Appear at FAN EXPO Chicago

Kurt Russell is set to make his convention debut at FAN EXPO Chicago, where he will offer autograph signings, photo ops, and a live panel appearance. He will be joined by his longtime collaborator John Carpenter, as well as other notable celebrities.

Fan-favorite actors, performers, and directors are still getting in on appearances at fan conventions, so much so that it's becoming more and more rare to find a celebrity who doesn't make an appearance at them.

Now, another beloved star is throwing their hat in the ring, with Fan Expo confirming that Kurt Russell, star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is poised to not only offer autograph signings and photo ops for fans, but also appear live on stage for a panel. Thanks to his iconic characters like Snake Plissken, R.J. MacReady, and Jack Burton, Russell has been in high demand for a fan convention appearance.

The star showing up for FAN EXPO Chicago will mark his return to the Windy City as well, having filmed one of his other iconic movie roles in the city with 1991's Backdraft. Kurt Russell experiences can be purchased starting Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m. CT. Russell expressed his excitement about attending the convention, saying he's looking forward to making his first convention appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago.

He mentioned that it'll be a new experience for him, and he's excited to meet the fans who have supported his work and to see what makes these events very special for so many. Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating that Kurt Russell is a true icon, and they're delighted that he chose FAN EXPO for this exciting debut and singular appearance.

Russell won't be the only icon set to appear at FAN EXPO Chicago this August, in fact he'll be present at the event along with his longtime collaborator John Carpenter, having made four feature films together. Two more of their collaborators will also appear, with both Nick Castle and Dean Cundy joining the lineup. So fans of these films have a great opportunity to meet four of the key collaborators all in one place.

The event will also feature stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Karl Urban, and the cast of The Boys, Star Trek legend William Shatner, and the 25th Anniversary Reunion of the four Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd). FAN EXPO Chicago kicks off August 14 - 16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center





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Kurt Russell FAN EXPO Chicago John Carpenter Nick Castle Dean Cundy Mel Gibson Danny Glover Karl Urban The Boys William Shatner The Lord Of The Rings

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