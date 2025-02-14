Kurt Geiger Unveils Bond Collection Inspired by London's Luxury Hub

Kurt Geiger collaborates with Emily Ratajkowski to launch the Bond collection, a tribute to the elegance and sophistication of Bond Street in London. The collection features a range of footwear styles designed to elevate any outfit.

Joined by American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski , the British footwear label Kurt Geiger is paying tribute to London's most well-known luxury shopping destination with the Bond collection. The collection draws inspiration from the elegant and sophisticated aesthetic of Bond Street , known for its high-end boutiques and designer showrooms. The Bond collection features a range of footwear styles designed to elevate any outfit, from classic pumps to trendy sneakers.

Ratajkowski, who is known for her chic style and red carpet appearances, was chosen as the face of the campaign due to her embodiment of the Bond Street spirit. The campaign imagery showcases the collection in a glamorous setting, capturing the essence of London's fashion scene. The Bond collection is available now at Kurt Geiger stores and online





