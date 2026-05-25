Kurt Cobain’s 1993 Iconic T‑Shirt with ‘Daring To Do It’ Slogan Hits Auction, Bids Exceed $8,000

A blue promotional T‑shirt worn by Kurt Cobain in Anton Corbijn’s 1993 portrait, gifted to former Hole bassist Kristen Schemel, is up for auction at Julien’s. Bids have already topped $8,000, and the sale includes a signed authenticity letter detailing the shirt’s backstory.

A vintage blue promotional T‑shirt, famously captured in a 1993 Kurt Cobain portrait taken by the renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, has been placed on the market by Julien’s Auctions.

The shirt, which features a distinctive logo on the front and the slogan “Daring To Do It” emblazoned across the back, is expected to fetch between $4,000 and $6,000, but bids had already surpassed $8,000 at the time of reporting. The auction is scheduled to close on Friday, May 29, and will include a signed letter of authenticity from former Hole bassist Kristen "Krist" Schemel, who explains how the garment found its way into her possession.

According to the auction catalogue, Schemel and Cobain were close friends who shared a love of obscure, thrift‑store clothing and cult‑film flicks of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The description cites a particular 1980 movie starring Jodie Foster, a film Schemel adored and which Cobain encouraged her to watch. The two would often venture together to out‑of‑the‑way thrift shops, swapping discoveries and swapping stories.

After the iconic photograph was taken—Cobain wearing the shirt, white oval‑frame sunglasses, and flanked by bandmates Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl—Cobain asked to keep the shirt for himself. He later gifted it to Schemel, who was simultaneously performing with Hole, the band fronted by Courtney Love. Schemel’s accompanying letter, dated “Seattle, WA, Summer, 1993,” provides a vivid snapshot of the moment the shirt changed hands.

She writes that she had stopped at Kurt and Courtney’s house to retrieve Courtney for a Hole rehearsal. While waiting upstairs, Cobain entered the room, selected the T‑shirt from a pile of clothing, and handed it to her, saying, “You should have this. ” She recounts their shared fascination with teenage‑angst cult movies and how the shirt’s design reflected that aesthetic.

The letter further details that Cobain owned the original 1980 movie soundtrack, underscoring the personal connection between the two musicians. The auction also notes that the photograph in which the shirt appears has become an iconic image of 1990s grunge culture and is frequently reproduced in museum displays, including upcoming Grammy Museum and Songwriters Hall of Fame exhibitions featuring artists such as Prince, Nirvana, and Janet Jackson.

Collectors and fans of the era are thus presented with a rare piece of music history that encapsulates both the visual style and the intimate friendships that defined the Seattle scene before Cobain’s tragic death in 1994





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