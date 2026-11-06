PUK Chief Bafel Talabani Withdraws Party From Kurdistan Regional Government Amid KDP Conflict

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has withdrawn from the regional government in northern Iraq following a controversial parliamentary session, intensifying political tensions with the rival KDP party.

Bafel Talabani, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, has officially ordered his party to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq. This decisive move effectively ends the PUK's participation in the current administration and signals a major escalation in the long-standing political rift between the region's two dominant parties. The announcement came late on Thursday, marking a sharp break from the previous governing coalition that has struggled to maintain stability.

The withdrawal was triggered by a highly contested parliamentary session that the PUK and the New Generation Movement refused to recognize. Although a minority of lawmakers from these boycotting factions attended the sitting, their presence allowed the Kurdistan Democratic Party to elect leadership roles. Talabani condemned this maneuver, stating that the minority group proved they do not know what democracy is and hold zero respect for the voters who elected them.

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In a video message delivered to his supporters, Talabani declared that his faction would exit what he labeled as a failed government with immediate effect. He argued that the rival KDP demonstrated a complete disregard for proper governance standards during the legislative process. The PUK chief emphasized that the recent parliamentary proceedings lacked legitimacy because they were conducted without the broad consensus of the major political forces in the region.

Talabani issued severe accusations regarding the conduct of the KDP, claiming they were willing to use public money to buy members of parliament. He alleged that the ruling party used voter funds to threaten legislators into supporting their agenda during the critical voting session. These strong accusations formed the primary justification for the PUK's decision to sever ties with the regional executive branch entirely.

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The PUK leader warned that his party would respond to any unilateral appointments made by the KDP with direct parallel moves. He stated explicitly that if the KDP appoints a President of the Region, the PUK would appoint its own President of the Region. This threat outlines a strategy of reciprocal appointments intended to counter what the PUK views as illegitimate actions by its political rivals.

Talabani further specified that the PUK would mirror appointments at every level of the regional hierarchy. He said that if the KDP appoints ministers, the PUK would appoint ministers, and if they appoint a Prime Minister, the PUK would do the same. He added that whatever actions the KDP takes over there, the PUK would replicate right here, creating a potential dual-administration scenario within the region.

The sudden withdrawal of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan creates a significant governance vacuum in northern Iraq. The KDP now faces the immediate challenge of managing the region without the cooperation of its primary political partner. This split complicates the administration of public resources and regional security, as both parties prepare for further confrontations over control of the institutions.

The New Generation Movement also joined the boycott, aligning with the PUK's stance against the parliamentary proceedings. Their combined absence from the session highlighted a broader dissatisfaction with the legislative process and the perceived monopolization of power by the KDP. The small number of attendees from these parties was insufficient to prevent the session but insufficient to claim a broad democratic mandate for the new leadership.

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Bafel Talabani's declaration forces an immediate reassessment of political alliances in the Kurdistan Region. The situation remains fluid as both parties position themselves for further political and possibly administrative confrontations. The withdrawal marks a definitive end to the power-sharing arrangement that had characterized the regional government, leaving its future trajectory highly uncertain.