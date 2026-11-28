A powerful explosion near a middle school in Afghanistan's Kunar province has killed seven students and injured 97 others, sparking investigations into illegal explosive storage.

A tragic explosion near a middle school in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province has claimed the lives of at least seven students. The blast, which occurred in a densely populated educational area, resulted in injuries to 97 other individuals, marking one of the deadliest recent incidents involving civilians in the region.

Investigation Traces Blast to Mining Depot

An Afghan government spokesperson confirmed that investigators have successfully traced the cause of the deadly blast to a depot located near the affected school. This facility is utilized by mining companies to store large quantities of explosives, highlighting a critical intersection between industrial activity and residential safety in the area.

Also read Egypt tanker explosion kills 31 people as driver crashes into fuel truck in fiery highway crash

Samiul Haq Haq Bayan, who serves as the director of information and culture for Kunar province, provided specific details regarding the source of the dangerous materials. He stated that the explosives were stored in a house situated directly next to the school, posing an immediate and severe risk to the students and staff attending the nearby educational institution.

Mining Operations and Road Construction Context

The director of information and culture further clarified the intended purpose of the stored materials, noting that the explosives were used for mining operations. These activities are central to the local economy, but the storage methods have come under intense scrutiny following the catastrophic event that injured so many young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Haq Bayan indicated that these explosives were also utilized for construction work along the Kunar-Nuristan road. This infrastructure project connects two major regions, but the proximity of such hazardous materials to a middle school has raised serious questions about safety regulations and oversight in the province.

Regional Safety Concerns and Future Implications

This incident has intensified concerns regarding public safety in Afghanistan, particularly in provinces where industrial activities are conducted near sensitive locations like schools. The high number of casualties and injuries underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of storage protocols and zoning laws to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The community in Kunar province is now grappling with the aftermath of this disaster, as families mourn the loss of seven students and support the 97 injured individuals. Authorities are expected to continue their investigation to determine if there were violations of safety standards that contributed to the explosion, aiming to hold responsible parties accountable for this preventable loss of life.