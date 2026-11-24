- Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots as the Los Angeles Kings spoiled Dylan Larkin's debut with the Montreal Canadiens with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

in a blockbuster deal. Larkin hadn't played since Oct. 26, three days before he decided to sit out until he was traded. He forfeited more than $1 million in salary while the Red Wings suspended him without pay.

Adrian Kempe's hooking penalty with 59.1 seconds remaining in the game put the Canadiens on the power play, but Montreal failed to capitalize. Six weeks after Canadiens fans serenaded the former Red Wings captain with chants of "We want Larkin! ," the crowd broke out into "We got Larkin!

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" after puck drop at the Bell Centre. Montreal carried that energy through the opening 10 minutes, but Laferriere quieted the building when he scored at 14:43 in the first. The Kings forward took a puck off the end wall and beat Dobes with a between-the-legs goal. Newhook tied the game at 7:28 in the second when his shot hit Kuemper, bounced upward and crossed the goal line.

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Larkin earned an assist after the puck glanced off his skate while laying a hit to create a turnover.let up, thinking the other would retrieve the puck. Instead, Moore skated into Montreal's zone, controlled the puck and fired a shot past Dobes. King tides live updates: SoCal coastal communities brace for possible record-breaking high surf, flooding.

Here's a timelineMontreal's bench was sharp with coach's challenges, overturning two goals: one for offside when Moore appeared to score in the first period, and another from