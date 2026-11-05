Kudzu Extract Reduces Binge Drinking in Clinical Trial

New research shows kudzu extract significantly cuts binge drinking days and alcohol cravings among adults with alcohol use disorder in a three-month study.

A plant supplement costing around £20 for a month's supply may help eliminate alcohol cravings in binge drinkers, according to new research findings. The study suggests that an extract derived from the East Asian plant kudzu can significantly help individuals cut back on their consumption levels.

Researchers discovered that participants suffering from alcoholism who consumed this specific plant extract drank approximately one-third less frequently than those administered a placebo. Throughout the three-month trial period, the group taking the supplement was also less likely to consume alcohol overall compared to the control group.

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Experts have described these results as highly exciting, noting that they could potentially open the door to a new method for curbing heavy drinking habits. This finding is particularly relevant given that around one in six UK adults are classified as binge drinkers, a habit the NHS defines as drinking heavily over a short space of time.

Clinical Trial Methodology and Results

The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, involved 120 adults diagnosed with alcohol use disorder, also known as alcoholism, who engaged in binge drinking at least once a week. Because the trial was conducted in the US, the definition of binge drinking differed from UK standards. In this context, men were classified as binge drinkers if they consumed five or more drinks on one occasion, while women were classified as such if they consumed four or more.

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Half of the 120 volunteers were given kudzu extract pills, while the other half received dummy pills. All participants attended weekly counselling sessions to support their efforts. The individuals in the kudzu group took a 2,000mg dose only when they felt strong alcohol cravings or urges to drink heavily, rather than adhering to a daily medication schedule. On average, these participants used the supplement 32 times over the trial duration, equating to approximately 2.7 doses per week.

By the end of the trial, the average number of binge-drinking days per week among those taking kudzu had fallen from 2.15 to 1.42, representing a reduction of around a third. In comparison, those in the placebo group saw their binge-drinking days drop only slightly from 2.15 to 2.06. Those taking the kudzu supplement also reported drinking in just over half of the weeks, approximately 58 percent, compared with 88 percent at the start. This figure dropped to just 81 percent in the placebo group.

Mechanism of Action and Expert Commentary

Kudzu is a plant native to East Asia that has been utilized in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It contains compounds called isoflavones, including puerarin, daidzin, and daidzein. Scientists believe these specific chemical components may suppress signals sent by hormones in the brain that increase the desire to drink alcohol.

Glenn Milo Santos, a professor at the University of California San Francisco and the lead author of the study, highlighted the practical advantages of this approach. He stated that binge drinking is incredibly common, yet there are few tools available for people who wish to cut back. The goal is to expand that toolkit. Santos emphasized that what is exciting about this approach is that people can use it when they know they may be at risk of heavy drinking, rather than taking a medication every day.

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Consumer Costs and Product Variability

Kudzu extract supplements are readily available online for around £20 for a month's supply of 30 capsules. Cheaper kudzu root pills, which are generally less concentrated, are also available from about £5 a bottle for 60 tablets containing 500mg each. At that lower price point, a 2,000mg dose-the amount used in the study-would cost about 35p.

However, the researchers stressed that consumers should not expect the same results from shop-bought products. The study used a specially prepared extract containing consistent amounts of the plant's active compounds. In contrast, shop-bought supplements can vary significantly in strength and ingredients, which may affect their efficacy in reducing cravings or consumption levels.

User Experiences and Online Feedback

Many users have taken to online forums to praise the pill, with some hailing the supplement as a miracle substance. Commenting on the social media forum Reddit, one user wrote that they had been taking it for six weeks and now have no desire to have alcohol. Another user noted that it reduces cravings and dampens the buzz or euphoria, which they cited as the only reason they continued to drink previously.

Others shared similar positive outcomes, with one commenter posting that since taking it three days ago, they had only one beer each night and were drinking much slower. This user, who used to consume 8 to 15 drinks per day, reported that the supplement had rapidly reduced their intake. Other testimonials suggested the pill disconnects the addicted feeling experienced when starting to drink, almost as if it turns off the dopamine reward for alcohol. One individual described forgetting they even poured themselves a drink because the craving was no longer present.