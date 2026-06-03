KuCoin Web 3 Wallet Expands Its Ecosystem Access Through Polymarket Integration

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 3 -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced its integration with Polymarket, expanding its role as a one-stop gateway for users to explore real-world events, market signals and Web3 applications within a self-custodial wallet experience.

The integration marks another step in KuCoin Web3 Wallet's evolution beyond asset management. As Web3 use cases move from token holding and transactions into broader real-world participation, users need simpler access to applications that help them discover information, understand sentiment and act on emerging narratives without moving across fragmented platforms. Through Polymarket, users can explore event-driven markets across crypto, sports, and other trending topics directly within KuCoin Web3 Wallet.

By bringing this access into the wallet, KuCoin Web3 Wallet allows users to observe how market participants interpret evolving developments and express their own views in a more connected environment. For KuCoin Web3 Wallet, the integration is part of a broader strategy to deepen its one-stop Web3 ecosystem. The wallet has continued to expand from asset storage into Swap, perpetual trading, tokenized real-world asset access and Web3 application discovery.

Polymarket further strengthens this ecosystem by connecting users not only to digital assets, but also to real-world information flows, community sentiment and event-based markets.

"Web3 wallets are becoming a key gateway where users access assets, applications and real-world market signals,""The integration with Polymarket reflects our commitment to building KuCoin Web3 Wallet into a more comprehensive one-stop Web3 entry point, connecting users with emerging applications that bridge on-chain activity and real-world information. By bringing event-driven markets into the wallet experience, we aim to improve discovery and help users engage with Web3 in a more informed and practical way.

" Looking ahead, KuCoin Web3 Wallet will continue to expand wallet-native access to diverse Web3 scenarios, providing users with a more connected, accessible and practical way to explore the next phase of Web3. KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial, multichain wallet built for security and onchain alpha. Swap seamlessly across networks with a built-in cross-chain DEX aggregator, trade wallet-native perpetuals, and access tokenized real-world assets , directly within your wallet.

Spot early opportunities with Smart Money tools, explore 1,000+ DApps, and capture new token launches through a dedicated Airdrop Hub. Your all-in-one gateway to Crypto + TradFi in Web3. Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The information on this page is not endorsed or supported by U.Today, and U.Today is not responsible or liable for any inaccuracies, poor quality, advertising, products or other materials found within the publication.

Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. U.Today is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article. Gate Partners with Alpaca for Upcoming Real Stock Trading Access for Global Users





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