KuCoin announces Monero delisting effective Nov 30 causing XMR price to plummet 15 percent shortly after the news broke amid broader exchange compliance trends.

KuCoin has officially announced that it will delist Monero ( XMR) on November 30, a move that has already sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market. Following the announcement on Thursday, the price of Monero plummeted, dropping as low as $436 and losing almost 15 percent of its value within just four hours. This sharp decline mirrors the market reaction seen previously when other major exchanges began removing privacy-focused coins from their platforms, highlighting the increasing regulatory pressure on digital asset providers.

KuCoin Delisting Timeline and Mechanism

The exchange stated that the removal of Monero is in strict accordance with the Special Treatment Rules of KuCoin. To facilitate a smooth transition, KuCoin has already closed XMR deposits as of Thursday. The actual delisting of trading pairs, including XMR/USDT, XMR/USDC, XMR/ETH, and XMR/BTC, is scheduled to take place at 08:00 UTC on November 30. Additionally, the platform will shut down all XMR-related trading bots, Convert swaps, and Earn products prior to the official delisting date to prevent new positions from being opened.

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While trading will cease on November 30, KuCoin has provided users with a grace period to manage their assets. Users can continue to withdraw their XMR holdings until December 31. However, the exchange reserves the right to close withdrawals earlier if necessary, urging holders to act promptly. This timeline ensures that existing customers have over a month to move their funds to other wallets or exchanges, although the liquidity impact of such a widespread delisting may make this process complex for some traders.

Market Volume and Stakeholder Reactions

The financial impact of KuCoin's decision is significant given its role in the Monero ecosystem. On Thursday, the KuCoin XMR/USDT pair recorded $73.8 million in 24-hour trading volume, making it the largest Monero spot market and accounting for 47 percent of total XMR spot trading. By comparison, HTX held the second position with $29.5 million in volume, while Binance led the perpetual market with $89.3 million. Notably, KuCoin's notice did not explicitly mention its XMR/USDT perpetual contract, which had a 24-hour volume of $33 million on Thursday.

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Industry observer PerpetualCow, who promotes the Wagyu trading platform on X, provided critical insight into the broader market implications. He noted that over 50 percent of users sourced their XMR indirectly from KuCoin, which fueled instant swap exchanges. According to PerpetualCow, these swap services lack their own liquidity and simply wrap around KuCoin to buy or sell into their order books. He highlighted that Wagyu had processed more than $1.5 billion in volume in less than a year, with a screenshot showing its XMR-USDC market reaching $63.5 million in 24-hour volume.

Broader Exchange Trends and Future Outlook

KuCoin's move follows a pattern established earlier in November by other major exchanges. MEXC delisted XMR spot and perpetual markets on November 13, contributing to the ongoing retreat from privacy coins. Binance, the world's largest exchange by volume, announced earlier that it would delist XMR for clients in the European Economic Area at the end of October 2024. Furthermore, Kraken announced in August 2025 that it would delist Monero for Canadian clients due to recent compliance requirements, disabling trading for them on September 2, 2025.

The cumulative effect of these delistings has been a significant reduction in accessible liquidity for Monero traders. Market data showed that XMR fell more than 15 percent following the earlier announcement by Binance, indicating that investor sentiment remains highly sensitive to regulatory developments. As KuCoin proceeds with its plan, the remaining available markets on platforms like HTX and Binance may face increased volatility as traders rush to exit positions or find alternative venues for trading Monero in an increasingly constrained environment.