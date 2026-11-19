Former adviser KT McFarland tells President Trump to end Iran engagement now, citing degraded military capacity and regional pipeline shifts as key factors for ending the conflict.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Guy Benson Show broadcast by Fox News Radio, former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland issued a direct directive to President Trump regarding ongoing tensions with Iran. She argued that the administration should bypass prolonged diplomatic negotiations and instead declare an immediate end to hostilities. McFarland emphasized that waiting for a negotiated settlement is unnecessary and potentially counterproductive given the current geopolitical landscape.

Strategic Shift and Military Decisions

McFarland outlined two primary paths for the administration, weighing the strategy of continued economic strangulation against the option of limited military action. She noted that economic pressure might yield results in six weeks, six months, or even a year, but suggested that military intervention offers a more decisive outcome. The former adviser believes the President is currently evaluating whether to persist with financial sanctions or to engage in targeted military operations to secure immediate goals.

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Nuclear Ambitions and Regional Proxies

A central component of McFarland's argument involves the assessment of Iran's nuclear ambitions and their military infrastructure. She advised that President Trump should address the American public by presenting data and charts that demonstrate Iran's intent to acquire nuclear weapons. According to her assessment, the administration has successfully helped degrade Iran's military capabilities and destroy their proxy armies alongside Israel, neutralizing a significant threat to regional stability.

Economic Impact on the Strait of Hormuz

The discussion extended to the economic implications of continued conflict, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. McFarland acknowledged that occasional missile attacks might still cause disruptions in the vital shipping lane. However, she contended that these incidents will no longer hold substantial leverage because regional countries are actively building alternative pipeline infrastructure. This shift means that tankers are increasingly avoiding the Strait, rendering traditional choke points less relevant to global energy markets.

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Long-Term Regional Stability

Looking toward the future, McFarland predicted that Iran will cease to be a major geopolitical player in the region for at least the next decade. She asserted that any potential deal negotiated with Iran would likely go unhonored by Tehran. Consequently, she urged the President to avoid the trap of endless negotiations and to instead focus on declaring victory while the United States retains the upper hand in the region.

Public Address and Final Declaration

The former adviser recommended that President Trump deliver a comprehensive speech to the American people outlining the rationale for the actions taken against Iran. This address should detail the successful prevention of nuclear weapons, the degradation of hostile forces, and the resulting security improvements. McFarland concluded that the President should firmly declare the war over, mop up remaining operational threats, and not wait for any further diplomatic engagement from Tehran.