Temple Square's annual Christmas lights display is shining once again, drawing visitors from near and far as the beloved Salt Lake City holiday tradition returns after years of construction and pandemic-related interruptions.

Temple Square's annual Christmas lights returned on Friday, marking a milestone after pandemic disruptions and major construction projects. Preparations begin in August; highlights include the Cedar of Lebanon tree with 75,000 lights.

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual lighting of Temple Square officially kicked off the Christmas season Friday, drawing crowds back to one of Utah's most beloved holiday traditions. The lights turned on at 4:30 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving, marking a milestone year for the display after years of disruptions caused by construction and the COVID-19 pandemic. For decades, the Temple Square lights have been a holiday destination for locals and visitors alike.

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KSL archive footage shows crowds gathering for the display, which has been going since 1965, with generations returning year after year to witness the spectacle. In the 1980s and 1990s, visitors described the display as magical, while others compared it to a fantasyland. Crowds packed downtown streets, attended holiday performances and celebrated beneath thousands of sparkling lights. Another woman said the light display carries a lot of meaning for her.