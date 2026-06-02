KSI Quits The Sidemen After 13 Years to Focus on Family and Personal Well-being

YouTube superstar KSI has announced his departure from the hugely popular group The Sidemen, citing a need to improve his work-life balance and prioritize family after more than a decade of intense scheduling.

KSI , one of Britain's most prominent social media personalities and a founding member of the hugely successful YouTube collective The Sidemen , has announced his departure from the group after thirteen years.

The Sidemen, formed in May 2013, boast over 155 million subscribers across their various channels, with their main channel alone attracting 23.2 million. The group is known for challenge videos, sketches, and gaming commentaries. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, made the decision public in an emotional video on his personal channel, which has 18.4 million followers.

In the announcement, he described it as one of the hardest videos he's ever had to make, emphasizing that his choice was his own and that nothing negative had occurred within the group. He referred to The Sidemen as his "second family," noting they had grown up together and traveled the world. His departure is driven by a desire to correct his work-life balance and focus on his personal health and family.

Insiders close to KSI reveal that after years of operating at an intense pace, he is at a different stage of life where family has become a top priority. He has been in a long-term relationship for nine years, keeping his partner's identity private to protect her, despite his estimated £80 million net worth. The source explained that KSI wants to spend more quality time with loved ones without the constant pressure of juggling countless commitments.

This aligns with KSI's own recent reflections. Just a week before his announcement, he shared a video discussing his mother's 60th birthday, where he realized how few times he had seen his parents over the past decade due to his work schedule. He stated he couldn't continue indefinitely, worrying that focusing solely on work would lead to having "all of this money and nothing to show for it.

" His parents, who emigrated from Nigeria to London, and his younger brother Deji are familiar figures in his videos. KSI's career extends far beyond The Sidemen. He launched his YouTube channel in 2008 and has since become a multifaceted entertainer: a professional boxer with high-profile matches, a musician, and since 2025, a judge on Britain's Got Talent. He also invested in a football club, Dagenham & Redbridge, in March.

While stepping away from The Sidemen, KSI's statement suggests this is about creating space for other aspects of his life rather than a permanent retirement from content creation. His decision marks a significant shift for one of the UK's most influential digital creators, highlighting the personal costs of sustained online fame and the pursuit of balance after a decade in the spotlight





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