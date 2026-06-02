KSI Leaves The Sidemen After 13 Years to Prioritize Family and Personal Wellbeing

YouTube superstar KSI, a founding member of The Sidemen, has announced his departure from the group after more than a decade. The decision, driven by a desire to improve his work-life balance and spend more time with his long-term partner and family, marks a major shift for one of Britain's most successful digital collectives.

KSI , one of Britain's most prominent social media personalities and a founding member of the hugely successful YouTube collective The Sidemen , has announced his departure from the group after 13 years.

The announcement, made in an emotional video on his personal channel, has sent shockwaves through the online community. The Sidemen, formed in May 2013, consist of seven members including KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Tobi Brown (TBJZL), Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Vikram Barn (Vikkstar123), and Harry Lewis (W2S). Collectively, their channels boast over 155 million subscribers, with their main channel alone having 23.2 million.

Their content, which includes challenges, sketches, and video game commentaries, has become a staple of British digital entertainment. KSI's departure marks a significant shift for the group, which has maintained its core lineup for over a decade. The decision appears driven by a desire to achieve a better work-life balance after years of an relentless schedule. Insiders close to KSI revealed that while no dramatic incident occurred, he has reached a point where family has become an undeniable priority.

KSI has been in a long-term relationship for nine years and has intentionally kept his partner out of the spotlight to protect her privacy. She reportedly works a standard NHS job, a contrast to KSI's estimated £80 million net worth. His parents, who immigrated from Nigeria, and his younger brother Deji are also well-known figures to fans, frequently appearing in his videos.

In the days leading up to his announcement, KSI reflected on his mother's 60th birthday, realizing how few family gatherings he had attended in the past decade. He stated in his announcement video that he needed to focus on his health and his loved ones, acknowledging that an unending work cycle would leave him with everything materially but nothing personally fulfilling.

Beyond The Sidemen, KSI has built a sprawling career: he is a judge on Britain's Got Talent, a professional boxer with high-profile matches, and a co-owner of the sixth-tier football club Dagenham & Redbridge. His exit from the group allows him to pursue these other ventures with more flexibility. The Sidemen's most popular video, a challenge contrasting a $20,000 holiday with a $200 one, has over 100 million views, showcasing the formula that made them famous.

While the group will continue without him, KSI's departure underscores the personal costs of sustained online fame and the universal struggle to balance ambition with family





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