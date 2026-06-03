KSI Breaks Silence on Leaving Sidemen After 12 Years: Burnout and Personal Struggles Cited

KSI announces his departure from the Sidemen, citing burnout and a need to prioritize his family and personal life. The decision marks the end of a 12-year era for the YouTube collective.

KSI , the British content creator and member of the popular YouTube collective the Sidemen , has finally broken his silence on why he is leaving the group after 12 years.

In a heartfelt video posted on May 31, 2026, to his 18.4 million subscribers, KSI described the decision as the hardest he has ever had to make. He emphasized that nothing bad happened and that the choice was completely his own. The 32-year-old cited burnout and personal struggles as the primary reasons for his departure, stating that he had been running at full speed for too long and lost balance in his life.

He admitted struggling to find time for his family and partner, which prompted his need to step away. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has been a central figure in the Sidemen since its formation. The group, which originally consisted of seven members, achieved remarkable success, including sold-out stadium tours, record-breaking content, and a Netflix series.

In his emotional announcement, KSI expressed gratitude for the support of his fellow Sidemen and the audience, but firmly believes the group deserves someone who can fully commit. He said staying would not be fair on the boys or the fans. The remaining six members responded via Instagram, revealing that the news came as a surprise to them, but they wished him well and confirmed they would continue creating content, events, and shows without him.

The departure marks a significant turning point in KSI's career, which has spanned music, boxing, and YouTube. According to reports, his net worth was estimated at $23.9 million in 2023, making him the second top content creator that year behind MrBeast. Fans have expressed mixed emotions, with many supporting his decision while others mourn the end of an era. KSI's exit raises questions about the future of the Sidemen and whether the collective can maintain its momentum.

However, the group has a history of resilience and adaptability, having already diversified into multiple ventures. As KSI steps back, he plans to focus on his personal life and mental health, signaling a new chapter for both himself and the Sidemen





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KSI Sidemen Youtube Departure Burnout

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSI Departs From The Sidemen Amid Expanding Solo VenturesKSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has announced his departure from the popular YouTube collective The Sidemen, a decision he says is entirely his own. The news, confirmed by the group, came as a surprise to fans and the remaining members, who expressed sadness but highlighted future plans. KSI, who has become the most recognizable face of the group, has been diversifying his career with ventures in TV, boxing, and sports team ownership. The Sidemen, boasting 140 million subscribers, continue to collaborate with mainstream media, with a new culinary series on Prime Video and YouTube. Speculation about the video's authenticity was later dispelled.

Read more »

KSI has left YouTube collective the SidemenContent creator KSI has left the Sidemen after more than a decade with the massively popular YouTubers.

Read more »

KSI leaves the SidemenBritish content creator KSI has left the Sidemen YouTube collective after more than a decade with the massively popular group.

Read more »

KSI Leaves The Sidemen After 13 Years, Citing Need to Focus on FamilyKSI, a member of the popular YouTube group The Sidemen, has announced his departure from the collective after 13 years. According to insiders, KSI's decision to leave is due to his desire to focus on his family and achieve a better work-life balance. The Sidemen, who have amassed 23.2 million subscribers on YouTube, have been a staple of the platform since their formation in 2013. KSI, whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji, has been a key member of the group, producing videos of various challenges, sketches, and video-game commentaries. He has also pursued other ventures, including boxing and rapping, and has even bought a stake in a sixth-tier football club. Despite his busy schedule, KSI has prioritized his family and has been open about his desire to settle down and have children. However, his decision to leave The Sidemen is not solely due to his desire to start a family, but rather to create a better balance in his life and be present for those closest to him. KSI's departure from The Sidemen has sent shockwaves through the YouTube community, with fans expressing their disappointment and understanding for his decision.

Read more »